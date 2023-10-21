Earthquakes vs Austin: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Earthquakes and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes will have their task cut out as a loss on Saturday could see them bow out of the Final Series. The Quakes occupy the 9th spot in the table with 43 points from 33 games.

With two teams vying for a play-off spot behind them, San Jose Earthquakes will know that a draw or a loss could massively dent their hopes of qualification. The home side enter the contest on the back of three consecutive draws and they'll be looking to turn around their fortune if they have to secure a ticket to the Final Series.

Austin FC's hopes of making it to the Final Series were smashed after their defeat to LAFC. Seeded in the 12th spot in the Western Conference, Austin FC will have to prepare themselves once again next season after collecting just 38 points from 33 games.

Despite their own exit, Austin FC could end San Jose Earthquake's dreams of qualifying and spoil their Final Series parade with a win on Saturday.

Earthquakes vs Austin kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

San Jose Earthquakes will cross swords with Austin FC at the PayPal Park with the two sides scheduled to kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

How to watch Earthquakes vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Earthquakes team news

Brazilian centre-back Nathan is yet to recover from his knee problem and remains the sole absentee for the American side before their fixture against Austin FC.

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel; Trauco, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Gruezo, Yueill; Marie, Hoppe, Espinoza; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Marcinowski, Ochoa Defenders: Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Agren, Walls, Munie, Trauco, Tingey, Marie, Akapo, Thompson Midfielders: Gruezo, Judson, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Skahan, Cilley, Medina Forwards: Cowell, Kikanovic, Bouda, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Akinola, Hoppe

Austin team news

Austin FC will be without the services of Leo Vaisanen who is on international duty with Finland while Zan Kolminac is recovering from a ligament injury but the latter is scheduled to return very soon.

Austin FC Predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Lundqvist, Lima; Ring, Valencia; Finlay, Driussi, Rigoni; Bruin



Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Las Defenders: Cascante, Hedges, Craig, Keller, Lundqvist, Asensio, Gallagher, Lima, Jimenez Midfielders: Valencia, Perreira, Wolff, Ring, Djeffal, Rodriguez, Driussi Forwards: Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finlay, Zardes, Urruti, Ocampo-Chavez, Bruin

Head-to-Head Record

San Jose Earthquakes have won twice against Austin FC in their previous five clashes while the two sides have played out three draws.

Date Match Competition 30 Apr 2023 Austin 2-2 Earthquakes MLS 7 Aug 2022 Austin 3-3 Earthquakes MLS 3 Apr 2022 Earthquakes 2-2 Austin MLS 21 Oct 2021 Earthquakes 4-0 Austin MLS 19 Sept 2021 Austin 3-4 Earthquakes MLS

