Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and M'gladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news

A stumbling Borussia Dortmund side locks horns with a mid table Borussia Monchengladbach outfit in an intriguing Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund entered the international break on the back of two consecutive losses against Bayern Munich and Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. The German powerhouse faced a demolishing defeat against their German arch-rivals with Harry Kane bagging a hattrick while Serhou Guirassy's penalty saw them lose to Stuttgart.

The visitors, on the other hand, have managed 10 points out of their previous four games in all competitions. Four different Gladbach players were on the scoresheet as the Foals thumped Wolfsburg 4-0 in their last game before the break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs M'gladbach kick-off time

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Borussia Dortmund will face Borussia Monchengladbach at the iconic Signal Iduna Park with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the USA

How to watch Dortmund vs M'gladbach online - TV channels & live streams

The Bundesliga clash will be available to stream on ESPN+ with highlights available on Bundesliga's Official Youtube Channel.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.



Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Julien Duranville and Mateu Morey are the long-term absentees for Borussia Dortmund with star shot-stopper George Kobel vying to return to full fitness.

With Marcel Lotka being suspended Alexander Meyer will be the man between BVB's goalpost while Felix Nmecha is nursing a hip injury.

Borussia Dortmund predicted XI: Meyer; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Ozcan, Can, Reus; Malen, Fullkrug, Brandt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer Defenders: Schlotterback, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wolf, Meunier Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Moukoko, Haller, Fullkrug

M'gladbach team news

Borussia Monchengladbach's defensive battery has numerous injuries with Ko Itakura picking up an ankle injury, Tony Jantschke nursing a muscle injury, and Mamadou Doucoure and Lukas Ullrich recovering from fitness and shoulder injury, respectively.

Austrian defender Stefan Lainer is another player out injured due to fitness concerns as he joins Hannes Wolf on the sidelines who has a meniscus tear.

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted XI: Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Wober; Honorat, Reitz, Weigl, Kone, Netz; Cvancara, Plea



Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicolas, Olschowsky, Sippel Defenders: Elvedi, Wober, Friedrich, Chiarodia, Netz, Scally, Walde Midfielders: Weigl, Kramer, Kone, Neuhaus, Reitz Forwards: Hack, Sanches, Honorat, Ngoumou, Herrmann, Cvancara, Plea, Jordan, Ranos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13 May 2023 Dortmund 5-2 Monchengladbach Bundesliga 12 Nov 2022 Monchengladbach 4-2 Dortmund Bundesliga 20 Feb 2022 Dortmund 6-0 Monchengladbach Bundesliga 25 Sept 2021 Monchengladbach 1-0 Dortmund Bundesliga 3 Mar 2021 Monchengladbach 0-1 Dortmund DFB Pokal

