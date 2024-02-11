Deportivo Riestra vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Deportivo Riestra and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Deportivo Riestra and River Plate will face off in an intriguing clash in the Copa de la Liga Profesional at the Guillermo Laza.

Deportivo Riestra remain in the hunt for their first win as they have lost two and drawn one out of their opening three games dumping them to the foot of Group A.

River Plate, on the other hand, are seeded at the summit of the table as they enter the contest on the back of two scintillating displays in the league putting them at the top.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Deportivo Riestra vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Guillermo Laza

Deportivo Riestra will welcome River Plate to the Guillermo Laza on February 11, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Deportivo Riestra and River Plate will be available to watch on Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra team news

The home side are without any injury concerns and could field their strongest eleven to face the league leaders.

The side will be reliant on their forwards to produce the goods after the duo of Jonathan Herrera and Roman Gonzalez have fired blanks in their previous three outings.

Deportivo Riestra predicted XI: Dobboletta; Minervino, Varela, Barrionuevo, Villoldo; Mendez, Canete, Pereira, Bravo; Herrera, Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arce, Dobboletta, Manganelli Defenders: Barrionuevo, Torres, Varela, Fernandez, Iribarren, Murillo, Benitez, Villoldo, Dematei, Giotia, Minervino, Ramirez, Rodriguez, Sansotre Midfielders: Machado, Landriel, Monje, Canete, Pereira, Bravo, Goya Forwards: Mendez, Ortiz, Benegas, Herrera, Acuna, Celiz, Fernandez, Gonzalez, Avaro, Brito, Portillo

River Plate team news

River Plate have multiple names missing from their engine room with Santiago Simon recovering from a broken hand, Matias Kranevitter nursing a muscle injury, and Pity Martinez picking up a cruciate ligament tear.

Former Hammers player Manuel Lanzini is also confined to the treatment room because of a muscle injury as he joins Argentine defender Milton Casco who has a knee problem.

River Plate have netted eight goals in their first three outings in the league and all eyes would be on Miguel Borja and Facundo Colidio with the former bagging a hattrick and the latter netting a brace in their 5-0 thumping of Velez Sarsfield.

River Plate predicted XI: Armani; Sant'Anna, Diaz, Mori, Martinez; Fernandez, Aliendro, Palavecino; Mastantuono, Borja, Colidio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion Defenders: Sant'Anna, Diaz, Funes Mori, Martinez, Boselli, Pirez, Zabala, Diaz, Herrera Midfielders: Fernandez, Aliendro, Palavecino, Fonseca, Villagra, Leiva Forwards: Mastantuono, Borja, Colidio, Subiabre, Ruberto

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions

