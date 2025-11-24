+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga Profesional
team-logoDeportivo Riestra
team-logoBarracas Central
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Deportivo Riestra vs Barracas Central Argentine Primera Division game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Deportivo Riestra and Barracas Central, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Deportivo Riestrawill playBarracas Central on Monday at Estadio Guillermo Laza in Flores, Buenos Aires, in the Argentine Primera División last 16 clash.  

Both teams find themselves in a crucial phase for their season, where results are vital for league positioning and playoff progression. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Barracas Central online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
TyC SportsWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Deportivo Riestra vs Barracas Central kick-off time

crest
Liga Profesional - Apertura Playoff

The match will be played on Monday at Estadio Guillermo Laza, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra vs Barracas Central lineups

Deportivo RiestraHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestBAC
1
I. Arce
24
F. Mino
22
C. Paz
6
M. Barbieri
5
P. Ramirez
8
M. Celiz
7
A. Alonso
27
J. Goitia
15
N. Sansotre
9
J. Herrera
20
A. Diaz
30
M. Mino
32
F. Tobio
15
Y. Rak
2
N. Capraro
31
N. Demartini
33
F. Mater
20
J. Candia
11
J. Ruiz
23
I. Tapia
5
D. Miloc
7
F. Bruera

3-4-2-1

BACAway team crest

DER
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Benitez

BAC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Insua

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Deportivo Riestra team news

Riestra comes into this fixture with a mostly fit squad but was earlier coping with the absence of Milton Céliz and Pedro Ramírez, though their latest status before the match should be checked.

Their frontline options include Jonathan Herrera and Braian Guille, and any rotation in defense could involve Rodrigo Sayavedra or Nicolas Sansotre.

Barracas Central team news

Barracas Central are also managing several injuries, notably to players like Tomas Lavezzi, Gonzales Morales, and Kevin Jappert, all recently listed as out or doubtful.

Yet, the core team remains intact, and their approach - balanced between organized defending and direct attacking - is likely to remain unchanged.

Form

DER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BAC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

DER

Last 5 matches

BAC

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

