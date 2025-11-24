How to watch today's Deportivo Riestra vs Barracas Central Argentine Primera Division game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Deportivo Riestrawill playBarracas Central on Monday at Estadio Guillermo Laza in Flores, Buenos Aires, in the Argentine Primera División last 16 clash.

Both teams find themselves in a crucial phase for their season, where results are vital for league positioning and playoff progression.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Barracas Central online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Deportivo Riestra vs Barracas Central kick-off time

The match will be played on Monday at Estadio Guillermo Laza, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Deportivo Riestra team news

Riestra comes into this fixture with a mostly fit squad but was earlier coping with the absence of Milton Céliz and Pedro Ramírez, though their latest status before the match should be checked.

Their frontline options include Jonathan Herrera and Braian Guille, and any rotation in defense could involve Rodrigo Sayavedra or Nicolas Sansotre.

Barracas Central team news

Barracas Central are also managing several injuries, notably to players like Tomas Lavezzi, Gonzales Morales, and Kevin Jappert, all recently listed as out or doubtful.

Yet, the core team remains intact, and their approach - balanced between organized defending and direct attacking - is likely to remain unchanged.

