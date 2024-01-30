This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Deportivo Cali vs Fortaleza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Primera A
18062023 Colo Colo Deportivo Cali Leandro Benegas Damián PizarroColo Colo
How to watch the Primera A match between Deportivo Cali and Fortaleza FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Deportivo Cali side host Primera A leaders Fortaleza in an intriguing battle in the Colombian league.

Deportivo Cali have just two points to show with two draws in their opening games in the Apertura phase. The side drew with Alianza Petrolera in a six-goal thriller as they look to win their first game of the season.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, have won both their opening games in the league as they are seeded at the summit of the table. They defeated a 10-men Patriotas Boyaca in the previous match to make it six points out of six.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Deportivo Cali vs Fortaleza FC kick-off time

Date:January 30, 2024
Kick-off time:6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT
Venue:Deportivo Cali

Deportivo Cali will welcome Fortaleza to the Estadio Deportivo Cali with kick-off scheduled at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Fortaleza FC online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Deportivo Cali and Fortaleza will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Cali team news

The home side has just one injury problem with Humberto Acevedo ruled out due to an ACL injury.

Kelvin Osorio and Juan Cordoba were on the scoresheet last time out for Deportivo Cali and the duo will be looking to continue their goalscoring form in front of goal.

Deportivo Cali predicted XI: Papaleo; Marulanda, Meza, Diaz, Acosta; Cabezas, Meja; Osorio, Reina, Cordoba; Sandoval

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Papaleo
Defenders:Diaz, Moreno, Mezo, Montana, Riascos, Caldera, Gomez, Acosta, Franco, Marulanda
Midfielders:Camargo, Mejia, Cortes, Castilla, Angel, Cabezas, Valencia, Osorio, Reina, Arce
Forwards:Castillo, Estupinian, Ospina, Cordoba, Sandoval, Camargo, Murillo, Cabal, Villegas

Fortaleza FC team news

The league leaders don't have any injury concerns and will once again be reliant on Adrien Parra Osorio to find the back of the net after he scored in both of his side's opening two games.

Fortaleza predicted XI: Castillo; Palacios, Rivera, Moralez, Hinestroza; Pajaro, Pico, Rodriguez, Londono; Arrieta, Parra

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Castillo, Garcia, Florez
Defenders:Rivera, Moralez, Rios, Berrio, Guevara, Herrera, Hinestroza, Castillo, Anderson, Ampudia, Pertuz, Palacios, Viafara
Midfielders:L. Rodriguez, Balanta, Hurtado, Diaz, Pico, Pajaro, Castro, Navarro, Barrera, Garcia, Guzman, N. Rodriguez, Londono
Forwards:Parra, Aladesanmi, Arrieta, Salas, Rivaldo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13 May 2022Fortaleza 1-1 Deportivo CaliCopa Colombia
21 Apr 2022Deportivo Cali 1-3 FortalezaCopa Colombia
16 Jul 2016Fortaleza 0-2 Deportivo CaliPrimera A Clausura
18 Feb 2016Deportivo Cali 1-0 FortalezaPrimera A Apertura
22 Sept 2014Deportivo Cali 2-0 FortalezaPrimera A Clausura

Useful links

