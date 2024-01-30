A struggling Deportivo Cali side host Primera A leaders Fortaleza in an intriguing battle in the Colombian league.
Deportivo Cali have just two points to show with two draws in their opening games in the Apertura phase. The side drew with Alianza Petrolera in a six-goal thriller as they look to win their first game of the season.
Fortaleza, on the other hand, have won both their opening games in the league as they are seeded at the summit of the table. They defeated a 10-men Patriotas Boyaca in the previous match to make it six points out of six.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Deportivo Cali vs Fortaleza FC kick-off time
|Date:
|January 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT
|Venue:
|Deportivo Cali
Deportivo Cali will welcome Fortaleza to the Estadio Deportivo Cali with kick-off scheduled at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Fortaleza FC online - TV channels & live streams
The clash between Deportivo Cali and Fortaleza will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Deportivo Cali team news
The home side has just one injury problem with Humberto Acevedo ruled out due to an ACL injury.
Kelvin Osorio and Juan Cordoba were on the scoresheet last time out for Deportivo Cali and the duo will be looking to continue their goalscoring form in front of goal.
Deportivo Cali predicted XI: Papaleo; Marulanda, Meza, Diaz, Acosta; Cabezas, Meja; Osorio, Reina, Cordoba; Sandoval
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Papaleo
|Defenders:
|Diaz, Moreno, Mezo, Montana, Riascos, Caldera, Gomez, Acosta, Franco, Marulanda
|Midfielders:
|Camargo, Mejia, Cortes, Castilla, Angel, Cabezas, Valencia, Osorio, Reina, Arce
|Forwards:
|Castillo, Estupinian, Ospina, Cordoba, Sandoval, Camargo, Murillo, Cabal, Villegas
Fortaleza FC team news
The league leaders don't have any injury concerns and will once again be reliant on Adrien Parra Osorio to find the back of the net after he scored in both of his side's opening two games.
Fortaleza predicted XI: Castillo; Palacios, Rivera, Moralez, Hinestroza; Pajaro, Pico, Rodriguez, Londono; Arrieta, Parra
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Castillo, Garcia, Florez
|Defenders:
|Rivera, Moralez, Rios, Berrio, Guevara, Herrera, Hinestroza, Castillo, Anderson, Ampudia, Pertuz, Palacios, Viafara
|Midfielders:
|L. Rodriguez, Balanta, Hurtado, Diaz, Pico, Pajaro, Castro, Navarro, Barrera, Garcia, Guzman, N. Rodriguez, Londono
|Forwards:
|Parra, Aladesanmi, Arrieta, Salas, Rivaldo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13 May 2022
|Fortaleza 1-1 Deportivo Cali
|Copa Colombia
|21 Apr 2022
|Deportivo Cali 1-3 Fortaleza
|Copa Colombia
|16 Jul 2016
|Fortaleza 0-2 Deportivo Cali
|Primera A Clausura
|18 Feb 2016
|Deportivo Cali 1-0 Fortaleza
|Primera A Apertura
|22 Sept 2014
|Deportivo Cali 2-0 Fortaleza
|Primera A Clausura