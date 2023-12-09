Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two bitter English rivals face off as Crystal Palace host Liverpool at the illustrious Selhurst Park Stadium in Matchday 16 of the Premier League.

Crystal Palace's recent run of results could serve as a worry for veteran manager Roy Hodgson with the side accumulating just four points out of the available 15. Defeats against Everton, Luton Town, and Bournemouth have dumped them to a mid-table position as they'll be vying to put a halt on Liverpool's winning streak.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool had a shaky start to their campaign but the Reds have stuck together and revamped their campaign as they are seeded in the second spot in the table. Three wins and two draws in their last five games have helped the Merseyside outfit to leapfrog their bitter-rivals and reigning champions Manchester City as they look to strengthen their position and reduce the two points gap between themselves and leaders Arsenal with a win on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace will welcome Liverpool to the Selhurst Park with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, and USA in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace will be without the services of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle), Dean Henderson (thigh) and the effervescent Eberechi Eze (ankle) who are all nursing injuries.

Cheick Doucoure ruptured his Achilles just before the clash against Bournemouth possibly ruling the midfielder out for the remainder of the campaign while Tyrick Mitchell limped off the clash against the Cherries in the first half due to a muscle strain ruling him out of this fixture.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Richards, Lerma; Olise, Hughes, Ayew; Edouard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp,Olise, Ebiowei Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp made a daunting move by starting Joe Gomez as left-back but the English international showed signs of struggle in his new position and Greek international Kostas Tsimikas could return to his favoured position with Andrew Robertson out for long due to the injury he picked up with Scotland.

Joel Matip was the latest entrant to the Reds' treatment room because of an ACL tear while Diogo Jota (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hip) remain sidelined.

Alisson Becker is another name out injured due to a thigh issue with Irish shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher touted to guard Liverpool's goal.

The German manager could also swap Alexis Mac-Allister with Ryan Gravenberch with the Argentine World Cup winner picking up a knock in their away victory against Sheffield.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Doak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Feb 2023 Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool Premier League 16 Aug 2022 Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 15 Jul 2022 Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace Club Friendlies 23 Jan 2022 Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool Premier League 18 Sept 2021 Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace Premier League

