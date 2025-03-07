How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town travel to Selhurst Park this weekend, five points adrift from relegation safety.

Hopes are quickly fading in Ipswich's survival chances, with the Tractors having picked up just two points from eight games since the start of the calendar year.

By contrast, Crystal Palace come into the game off back-to-back Premier League victories, as well as passing through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

History is also on Palace's side - the Eagles have never been beaten against Ipswich in the entire history of the Premier League. They've won four and drawn one in their previous five meetings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams

Crystal Palace versus Ipswich Town will be streamed live on Peacock Premium in the US. The service starts at $13.99 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The game between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town will take place at 3 pm GMT at Palace's Selhurst Park stadium in London.

Those on the East Coast can catch the action from 10 am ET, which is 7 am PT.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace will continue to be without midfielder Cheikh Doucoure. Will Hughes is suspended. No return date has yet been put on Joel Ward's injury. Jean-Philippe Mateta will be assessed after being on the receiving end of a controversial challenge in last week's FA Cup victory over Championship Millwall.

Ipswich Town team news

To compound recent Town misery, Ipswich are without a host of players from their first team squad. Long-term injuries continue to rule the likes of Ogbene and Burns, while it was confirmed this week that Sammie Szmodics will be out for what may prove to be the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe is also ruled out, with Ipswich set to sweat on the fitness of the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Kalvin Phillips and Julio Enciso.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

