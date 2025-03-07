+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Selhurst Park
team-logo
Stream live on Peacock
Neil Bennett

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich: Where to watch the Premier League match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceIpswich

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town travel to Selhurst Park this weekend, five points adrift from relegation safety.

Hopes are quickly fading in Ipswich's survival chances, with the Tractors having picked up just two points from eight games since the start of the calendar year.

By contrast, Crystal Palace come into the game off back-to-back Premier League victories, as well as passing through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

History is also on Palace's side - the Eagles have never been beaten against Ipswich in the entire history of the Premier League. They've won four and drawn one in their previous five meetings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

Crystal Palace versus Ipswich Town will be streamed live on Peacock Premium in the US. The service starts at $13.99 per month.

Stream 2024/25 EPL soccer on Peacock Premium
Sign up for $13.99

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

The game between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town will take place at 3 pm GMT at Palace's Selhurst Park stadium in London.

Those on the East Coast can catch the action from 10 am ET, which is 7 am PT.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestIPS
1
D. Henderson
5
M. Lacroix
26
C. Richards
6
M. Guehi
7
I. Sarr
8
J. Lerma
12
D. Munoz
20
A. Wharton
10
E. Eze
3
T. Mitchell
9
E. Nketiah
31
A. Palmer
6
L. Woolfenden
26
D. O'Shea
24
J. Greaves
12
J. Cajuste
5
S. Morsy
3
L. Davis
29
J. Philogene-Bidace
47
J. Clarke
18
B. Johnson
19
L. Delap

3-4-2-1

IPSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Oliver Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace will continue to be without midfielder Cheikh Doucoure. Will Hughes is suspended. No return date has yet been put on Joel Ward's injury. Jean-Philippe Mateta will be assessed after being on the receiving end of a controversial challenge in last week's FA Cup victory over Championship Millwall.

Ipswich Town team news

To compound recent Town misery, Ipswich are without a host of players from their first team squad. Long-term injuries continue to rule the likes of Ogbene and Burns, while it was confirmed this week that Sammie Szmodics will be out for what may prove to be the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe is also ruled out, with Ipswich set to sweat on the fitness of the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Kalvin Phillips and Julio Enciso.

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

IPS

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement