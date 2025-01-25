How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will take on Puebla in the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday.

Both these teams have registered a draw and a defeat from their first two games of the ongoing Clausura campaign. The hosts began the season with a draw against Atlas before losing 1-0 to Juarez in their last outing. The visitors succumbed to a 1-2 loss in their last outing against after Rodrigo Dourado scored in injury time for San Luis.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TUDN, DirecTV and Univision in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul face a pair of injury worries ahead of the match, as both Mateo Levy and Rafael Guerrero are doubtful due to knee issues.

Puebla team news

The visitors have no fresh fitness concerns and will aim to build momentum in their campaign.

Meanwhile, Lucas Cavallini continues to recover from an ACL injury and remains unavailable.

