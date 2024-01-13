How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul host Pachuca in both side's maiden Liga MX Clausura game of the season as they look to start their journey on a high.

Cruz Azul had a devastating Apertura phase as they finished third last with just 17 points and just two points off the foot of the table. With 10 defeats in 17 games, Azul would be vying to change their fortunes and weave better performances defensively as they finished joint-second in the most goals conceded in the Apertura.

Pachuca, on the other hand, finished the first phase with 22 points and managed two wins in their last three games. Erick Sanchez netted a thunderous hattrick to guide them to victory over Club Tijuana as they'll be looking to continue this good run.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul will welcome Pachuca to the Estadio Azteca with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Pachuca will be available to watch on Fubo TV in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Young defender Cristian Jimenez is the sole absentee for the home side after the Mexican picked up an ankle injury back in October.

Cruz Azul will bank on Angel Sepulveda to produce the goods in front of goal having already netted six this season. Uriel Antuna will support Sepulveda with the former bagging nine goal contributions in the Apertura with five goals and four assists.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Gudino; Escobar, Ditta, Guerrero; Huesces, Rodriguez, Castano, Lira, Rivero; Sepulveda, Antuna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have two injury concerns with Israel Luna scheduled to return next month because of his knee injury and Romario Ibarra nursing a muscle problem making the latter doubtful for the fixture.

Paraguayan midfielder Celso Ortiz is also doubtful after picking up a meniscus injury ruling him out until March.

Erick Sanchez bagged himself a scintillating hattrick in Pachuca's previous clash as he is the club's top scorer with four goals and could cause problems in the opposing box.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Castillo, Cabral,Barreto, Rodriguez; Terans, Pedraza, Sanchez; Idrissi, Di Yorio, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 Aug 2023 Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 2 Apr 2023 Pachuca 0-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausara 10 Jul 2022 Cruz Azul 1-2 Pachuca Liga MX Apertura 20 Mar 2022 Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausara 30 Aug 2021 Cruz Azul 1-2 Pachuca Liga MX Apertura

