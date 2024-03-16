Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Liga MX, Cruz Azul host Necaxa with the former vying to reach the summit of the table.

Cruz Azul are three points behind current leaders Monterrey and the side has the perfect opportunity to leapfrog the latter in the table with all three points.

Necaxa, on the other hand, defeated a 10-man San Luis in a thrilling encounter last week. A win on the road could help them go just a point away from the home side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

The Estadio Azteca will host the encounter between Cruz Azul and Necaxa on March 16, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Defender Willer Ditta was handed the marching orders in Cruz Azul's disastrous defeat ruling him out of the fixture.

The duo of Gabriel Fernandez and Cristian Jimenez is confined to the treatment room due to a knee and ankle injury, respectively.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier; Huescas Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutierrez; Sepulveda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Necaxa team news

Alek Alvarez is ruled out for the visitors because of a shoulder injury that will keep him out until late April.

Diego Gomez scored a staggering goal in the victory against San Luis and the attacking midfielder will look to continue scoring goals for his side.

Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Pena, Oliveros, Rodriguez; Monreal, Gomez, Andrade, Barnica; Paradela, Cambindo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade, Gomez, Dominguez Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Oct 2023 Necaxa 1-3 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 22 Jan 2023 Necaxa 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausura 13 Dec 2022 Cruz Azul 0-0 Necaxa Copa por Mexico 31 Jul 2022 Cruz Azul 1-0 Necaxa Liga MX Apertura 8 May 2022 Cruz Azul 4-2 Necaxa Liga MX Clausura Playoff

