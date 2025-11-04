+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoCoventry
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoSheffield United
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Coventry vs Sheffield United English Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's English Championship soccer game between Coventry City and Sheffield United will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:00 pm Eastern Time, 01:00 pm Pacific Time.

Frank Lampard's Coventry City still top the Championship table despite last Friday's defeat against Wrexham. Sheffield United's positive form since the return of Chris Wilder has come to a crashing halt with two defeats on ythe bounce at the hands of Preston North End and Derby County.

Championship - Championship
Coventry Building Society Arena

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Live stream Coventry City vs Sheffield United worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Coventry City, Sheffield United or other English Championship soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

English Championship Standings

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Recent Form

COV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Coventry City vs Sheffield United H2H

COV

Last 5 matches

SHU

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Coventry City vs Sheffield United Team News

Coventry vs Sheffield United lineups

CoventryHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestSHU
19
C. Rushworth
3
J. Dasilva
15
L. Kitching
4
B. Thomas
27
M. van Ewijk
28
J. Eccles
29
V. Torp
6
M. Grimes
7
T. Sakamoto
11
H. Wright
23
B. Thomas-Asante
1
M. Cooper
3
S. McCallum
2
J. Tanganga
25
M. McGuinness
15
B. Mee
19
C. Ogbene
10
C. O'Hare
42
S. Peck
44
J. Riedewald
23
T. Campbell
7
T. Cannon

4-4-2

SHUAway team crest

COV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Lampard

SHU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

How to watch Coventry vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

Useful links

