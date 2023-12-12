Copenhagen vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news

Danish side Copenhagen square off against Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray in a fiesty Group A clash in the UEFA Champions League with both teams still in the hunt to make it through to the next round of the competition.

Copenhagen were successful in stopping Harry Kane and company in their previous group stage encounter helping them earn a valuable point. The toothless stalemate between the two sides saw the home side sit just behind Bayern in the table. Even a draw could help Copenhagen reach the last 16 of the 2023/24 UCL campaign if Bayern Munich beats Manchester United but a victory would seal their fate despite the result at Old Trafford.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, will need all three points if they want to leapfrog the home side and reach the next stage of the competition. Galatasaray also enter the contest on the back of a stalemate against Manchester United in the UCL despite a deficit of two goals in the second-half and their never give up attitude could be useful during their trip to Denmark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Date: December 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Parken

Copenhagen will welcome Galatasaray to the Parken with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT

How to watch Copenhagen vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Copenhagen and Galatasaray will be available to watch on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the USA.

Highlights will be available to watch on UEFA Champions League's Official website with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Copenhagen team news

Noah Sahsah (knee) and Khouma Babacar (unspecified) will fail to return for the fixture against the Turkish side while Copenhagen will also miss young midfielder William Clem from their engine room.

The duo of David Khocholava (knee) and Birger Meling (muscle) are also sidelined from the fixture.

Copenhagen predicted XI: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, Boilesen, Diks; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Bardghji, Claesson, Elyounoussi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Sander, Dithmer Defenders: Diks, Vavro, Lund, Boilesen, Sorensen, Jelert, Ankersen Midfielders: Tanlongo, Claesson, Lerager, Falk, O. Hojlund, Elyoinoussi, Goncalves, Bardghji, Achouri, Froholdt Forwards: Larsson, Cornelius, Oskarsson, Babacar, E. Hojlund

Galatasaray team news

Davinson Sanchez is touted to miss the fixture because of a hamstring strain while Hakim Ziyech would be preparing to return to the side on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea winger was sidelined from their previous game because of a minor injury problem but Ziyech will return to the lineup especially after his brace against his former English rivals Manchester United.

Galatasaray predicted XI: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Bardakci, Angelino; Ndombele, Torreira; Ziyech, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, Oliveira, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Bakambu, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Sept 2023 Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen UEFA Champions League 6 Nov 2013 Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 24 Oct 2013 Galatasaray 3-1 Copenhagen UEFA Champions League

Useful links