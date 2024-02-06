Comunicaciones vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions League match between Comunicaciones FC and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Comunicaciones welcome Mexican outfit Monterrey to the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in a scintillating CONCACAF Champions League encounter.

Comunicaciones finished the Apertura phase of the Liga Nacional de Guatemala at the summit of Group A and have kicked off the Clausura phase with two wins and a draw.

The high-flying side will now look to dump their rivals out of the competition and win the first leg in their backyard.

Monterrey, on the other hand, is at the pinnacle of Liga MX in the Clausura phase as they look to continue their winning momentum in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Comunicaciones FC vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: February 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores

Comunicaciones will square off against Monterrey at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores on February 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Comunicaciones FC vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, FS2, and ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Comunicaciones FC team news

Comunicaciones' forward Carlos Meija was handed two yellow cards as he was forced to leave the ground in their domestic tie against Coban Imperial. But the forward would be eligible to feature in the side as he looks to redeem himself in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Ecuadorian forward Juan Anangono has netted 12 goals this season and he'll be looking to add to his goal-scoring tally once again.

Comunicaciones predicted XI: Perez; Morales, Pinto, Gordillo, Gonzalez; Corena, Lopez, de la Cruz; Aguilar, Anangono, Mejia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Barrios Defenders: Morales, Pinto, Gordillo, Gonzalez, Castrillo, Santis Midfielders: Corena, Lopez, de la Cruz, Aparicio, Saravia, Palencia Forwards: Aguilar, Anangono, Mejia, Lezcano

Monterrey team news

The visitors will miss the services of Jesus Gallardo who is recovering from a knee injury while Luis Romo is in the treatment room due to his muscle issue.

Brandon Vazquez is enjoying a scintillating spell since his arrival to the Mexican outfit as he's netted three goals in four starts this term.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Guzman, Vegas, Moreno; Corona, Canales, Aguirre, Govea, Meza; Berterame, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenes Defenders: Ramos, Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Bustos, Gallardo, Aguirre, Prra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, Martinez Forwards: Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo, Vazquez, Berteramme, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Sept 2011 Monterrey 3-1 Comunicaciones CONCACAF Champions Cup 15 Sept 2011 Comunicaciones 1-0 Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup

