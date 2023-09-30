Columbus vs Philadelphia: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew would be vying to end their season on a high before they head to the next phase with the first round of MLS slowly coming to an end. Columbus Crew are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with 49 points from their 30 games and the American side are touted to make the Final series this term.

Columbus squared off against FC Dallas last time out with the two sides playing a 1-1 draw and that is a massive point of concern. The Crew have failed to win six out of their seven games played away from their own backyard which could be a headache for the club's hierarchy.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are seeded just above the home side in the Eastern Conference as they continue their march towards the Finals Series. A win could see them bridge the gap between themselves and the hosts while a loss could see Columbus leapfrog the visitors.

The 1-1 draw against FC Dallas midweek was their fourth successive stalemate and Philadelphia would be looking to turn around their fortunes on Saturday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus vs Philadelphia kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew will host Philadelphia Union at the Lower.com Field with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

How to watch Columbus vs Philadelphia online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The home side have just a single absentee in William Sands after the forward hobbled off the pitch in April and is yet to recover from his knee injury since the incident.

Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez could once again be the star on the pitch for Columbus Crew as he has already bagged 13 goals alongside 7 assists this season.

Columbus Crew Predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Matan, Rossi, Hernandez



Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Scott, Bush Defenders: Vallecilla, Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Parente, Gressel Forwards: Rossi, Yeboah, Matan, Hernandez, Molina, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Philadelphia team news

Philadelphia Union have several absentee's before their fixture against Columbus Crew. The midfield duo of Jose Martinez and Leon Flach are touted to sit out due to their respective injuries.

Joining them on the injury table is veteran defender Jakob Glesnes who has failed to feature in the previous two games.

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Lowe, Wagner; McGlynn, Bedoya, Bueno; Gazdag, Sullivan; Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik, Trent Defenders: Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Wagner, Real, Sorenson, Mbaizo, Harriel Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, McGlynn, Gazdag, Rafanello Forwards: Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan, Pierre

Head-to-Head Record

Philadelphia Union have won four out of five previous matches between the two sides with one game ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 26 February 2023 Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus MLS 4 July 2022 Columbus 0-0 Philadelphia MLS 10 April 2022 Philadelphia 1-0 Columbus MLS 4 October 2021 Philadelphia 3-0 Columbus MLS 24 June 2021 Philadelphia 1-0 Columbus MLS

