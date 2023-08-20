How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Sunday, August 20, Columbus Crew will play host to league-leading Cincinnati at Lower.com Field in an effort to pick up its winning ways after a four-game skid.

The Crew went three league games without a win, drawing twice, and losing once just before their Leagues Cup campaign. Their performance in the cup seemed to suddenly pick up as they won both of their group games, but they were swiftly brought down to earth when they lost 4-3 on penalties to Minnesota in the round of 32.

To put it simply, Columbus has had a difficult few weeks and will be anxious for a win. The Ohio team is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 36 points after 23 games.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has accumulated 15 more points and is currently in first place after a strong season in which they lost only twice in 23 games. But the Orange and Blues were unable to maintain that momentum in the Leagues Cup.

Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: Aug 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew and Cincinnati face off on Aug 20 at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Luis Diaz, and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash. Lucas Zelarayan is the top scorer for Crew, however, the player is no longer at the club.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Room; Zawadzki, Moreira, Amundsen; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Yeboah; Matan, Ramirez; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Room Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Cincinnati team news

Joey Akpounonu has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with twelve goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Arias, Gaddis, Murphy; Powell, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Kubo; Acosta, Badji.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between these two sides have ended with two wins each for Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, while the other match ended in a draw.

