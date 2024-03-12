This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew look to march into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as they face Houston Dynamo with the home side leading 1-0 on aggregate.

Alexandru Matan netted an injury-time winner in the first leg for the Crew as the American side gained a handy advantage heading into the next round. Columbus Crew had a scintillating outing against Houston in terms of statistics and they'll be looking to control the game once again.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, would be confident of turning the tie around with just one goal separating the two sides. The Orange held on to the scoreline for the majority of the game despite not breaking the shackles and they'll be aiming to change their fortunes away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date:March 12, 2024
Kick-off time:6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT
Venue:Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew will welcome Houston Dynamo to Lowerfield.com on March 12, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the fixture at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
FS1Watch here
ViX+Watch here

The CONCACAF Champions Cup clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, and ViX+ in the US.

For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

First leg's hero Alexandru Matan is doubtful for the encounter with the Romanian nursing a thigh injury.

The majority of the responsibility will be on Cucho Hernandez with the Colombian international scoring two goals in three games in the MLS.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Zawadzki, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Cucho

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schulte, Hagen, Bush
Defenders:Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira, Farsi, Hughes
Midfielders:Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah
Forwards:Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Habroune, Cucho, Ramirez

Houston Dynamo FC team news

The trio of Nelson Quinones (knee), Hector Herrera (knee), and Sebastian Ferreira (hamstring) is confined to the treatment room for the visitors.

While Gabriel Segal and Ibrahim Aliyu will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for Houston as they'll be aiming to turn around the scoreline.

Houston Dynamo predicted XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Schmitt; Raines, Artur, Kowalczyk; Carrasquilla, Segal, Aliyu

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
Defenders:Sargeant, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey, Sviatchenko
Midfielders:Artur, Caicedo, Sylla, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk
Forwards:Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
7 Mar 2024Houston Dynamo 0-1 Columbus CrewCONCACAF Champions Cup
31 Aug 2023Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus CrewMLS
25 Oct 2020Houston Dynamo 1-1 Columbus CrewMLS
28 Apr 2019Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus CrewMLS
12 Aug 2018 Columbus Crew 1-0 Houston DynamoMLS

Useful links

