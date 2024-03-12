Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew look to march into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as they face Houston Dynamo with the home side leading 1-0 on aggregate.

Alexandru Matan netted an injury-time winner in the first leg for the Crew as the American side gained a handy advantage heading into the next round. Columbus Crew had a scintillating outing against Houston in terms of statistics and they'll be looking to control the game once again.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, would be confident of turning the tie around with just one goal separating the two sides. The Orange held on to the scoreline for the majority of the game despite not breaking the shackles and they'll be aiming to change their fortunes away from home.

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date: March 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew will welcome Houston Dynamo to Lowerfield.com on March 12, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the fixture at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF Champions Cup clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, and ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

First leg's hero Alexandru Matan is doubtful for the encounter with the Romanian nursing a thigh injury.

The majority of the responsibility will be on Cucho Hernandez with the Colombian international scoring two goals in three games in the MLS.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Zawadzki, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Cucho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Bush Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira, Farsi, Hughes Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Habroune, Cucho, Ramirez

Houston Dynamo FC team news

The trio of Nelson Quinones (knee), Hector Herrera (knee), and Sebastian Ferreira (hamstring) is confined to the treatment room for the visitors.

While Gabriel Segal and Ibrahim Aliyu will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for Houston as they'll be aiming to turn around the scoreline.

Houston Dynamo predicted XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Schmitt; Raines, Artur, Kowalczyk; Carrasquilla, Segal, Aliyu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey, Sviatchenko Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Sylla, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Mar 2024 Houston Dynamo 0-1 Columbus Crew CONCACAF Champions Cup 31 Aug 2023 Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus Crew MLS 25 Oct 2020 Houston Dynamo 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS 28 Apr 2019 Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus Crew MLS 12 Aug 2018 Columbus Crew 1-0 Houston Dynamo MLS

