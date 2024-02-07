Herediano vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Club Sport Herediano and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Sport Herediano and Toluca lock horns in a feisty CONCACAF Champions Cup with both sides looking to start the first leg on a high.

Club Sport Herediano enter the tie on the back of two successive victories in the Costa Rican Premier Division as they are seeded at the summit of the table in the Clausura phase.

Toluca, on the other hand, have struggled in the Liga MX Clausura phase as they look to bounce back in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The side thumped Leon 4-1 in their previous outing and the Mexican outfit will look to replicate their heroics.

Club Sport Herediano vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto



Herediano and Toluca will face off at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.



How to watch Club Sport Herediano vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Club Sport Herediano team news

The home side are without any fresh injury concerns as they will be heavily reliant on John Jairo Ruiz who has netted a goal and bagged an assist in the Clausura phase.

Club Sport Herediano predicted XI: Cruz; Salazar, Rubio, Quirós, Johnson; Galo, Murillo, Torres, Aguilar, Araya; J. Ruiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cruz, Lezcano, Orias Defenders: Salazar, Rubio, Quirós, Johnson, Montes, Basulto, Brown, Fuller Midfielders: Galo, Murillo, Torres, Aguilar, Araya, Tejedo, Juarez, Hadden, Cruz, Canales Forwards: Rodriguez, Garza, J. Ruiz, Vega, Y. Ruiz

Toluca team news

Toluca finished their thumping of Leon without any massive injury concerns meaning Isaias Violante is the solitary player ruled out due to his leg injury.

Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

