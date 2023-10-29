Cincinnati vs New York: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and New York, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will cross swords with New York Red Bulls for the second successive time in the opening round of the MLS Final Series as both teams look to gain advantage early on in the three legged clash.

Eastern Conference leaders, FC Cincinnati wrapped up their regular MLS campaign sitting at the summit of the league with 69 points from 34 games. In their previous five games, Cincinnati have won three games alongside one draw on Decision Day.

Boasting of a prolific record playing at the TQL Stadium, the Orange and Blue have just two defeats to their name in their own backyard. With two out of three games scheduled to be played at Cincinnati's home, Pat Noonan's men will have considerable advantage heading into the first game.

After thrashing Charlotte FC in the Play-offs clash to qualify for the Final Series, the visitors have another daunting task ahead of them when they host a high-flying Cincinnati side. New York Red Bulls finished their season in the 8th spot with 43 points from their 34 games as they sneaked into the qualification spots for the next phase.

The 5-2 bashing of Charlotte FC will give them a massive amount of confidence before their three-legged tie against FC Cincinnati with the American side also managing to win four out of their previous five games to garner massive momentum.

Cincinnati vs New York kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2923 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

Cincinnati will host New York Red Bulls at the TQL Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

How to watch Cincinnati vs New York online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

American midfielder Steven Jimenez is doubtful for the fixture after picking up a fracture in his leg. Joining Jimenez on the sidelines is defender Santiago Arias who also has a leg injury.

23-year-old London Aghedo is also touted to miss the encounter against New York Red Bulls because of a concern in his leg.

Luciano Acosta will once be the influential piece in Cincinnati's forward battery having already found the back of the net 17 times this season. The Argentine forward can create havoc in the opposing box and his 10 assists alongside his goals justify the talent that will be on display on Sunday.

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI: Celentano; Mosquera, Hagglund, Gaddis; Powell, Nwobodo, Kubo, Barreal; Acosta; Vazquez, Santos





Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Kann, Walters Defenders: Mosquera, Miazga, Hagglund, Gaddis, Murphy, Akpunonu, Powell, Halsey Midfielders: Angulo, Nwobodo. Moreno, Pinto, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela Forwards: Barreal, Vazquez, Boupendza, Santos, Ordonez, Badji

New York team news

New York Red Bulls are nursing several injuries and they will have multiple players sidelined on Sunday. Cory Burke and Hassan Ndam are on the injury table with the duo suffering from a groin injury and a thigh problem, respectively.

Lewis Morgan has sustained a hip injury and Dante Vezir is also doubtful after suffering from back spasms. Steven Sserwadda who is yet to make an appearance for his side this season is suffering from a knee collateral ligament tear with his return currently unknown.

NY Red Bulls thrashed Charlotte 5-2 on Decision Day where Elias Manoel scored a well-deserving hattrick and the Brazilian would once again be vying to add to his tally against Cincinnati.

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI: Coronel; Duncan, Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Fernandez, Edelman, Amaya, Luquinhas; Ngoma; Manoel



Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina Midfielders: Edelman, Yearwood, Stroud, Estrela, Donkor, Luquinhas, Amaya, Carmona Forwards: Hall, Manoel, Fernandez, Ngoma, Harper, Cabezas, Burlow

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Oct 2023 Cincinnati 1-2 New York MLS 13 Jul 2023 New York 1-2 Cincinnati MLS 24 May 2023 New York 1-1 Cincinnati US Open Cup 15 Oct 2022 New York 1-2 Cincinnati MLS 21 Aug 2022 New York 1-1 Cincinnati MLS

