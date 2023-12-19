Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final

How to watch the League Cup match between Chelsea and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams look to continue their winning momentum as Chelsea host Newcastle United in an intriguing EFL Cup clash

Chelsea’s run of two shambolic defeats against Manchester United and Everton ended after Mauricio Pochettino’s men scored two goals against Sheffield United.

The Blues dumped Blackburn Rovers out of the competition after Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling scored on either side of the half to give them a ticket to the quarter-final.

With Newcastle United already getting Chelsea’s number this season and in a sublime manner, the West London side would be vying for revenge when they host them at the Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, also ended their streak of two defeats with a thumping victory against 10-man Fulham.

After being dumped out of Europe, Eddie Howe’s men could completely focus on winning a catalogue of domestic trophies starting with the EFL Cup. Having already dumped the two Manchester heavyweights from the competition, the Magpies would be confident of producing another magnificent performance against the Blues especially after they rattled their rivals 4-1 last time the two sides locked horns.

Chelsea vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: December 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will host Newcastle United at the illustrious Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The EFL Cup fixture will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The biggest positive for Pochettino’s side is the return of former RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku with the Frenchman making his first appearance in the Blues’ dugout this weekend. The summer arrival would now be vying to lead Chelsea’s forward battery and replicate his heroics from the Bundesliga in England.

The Blues remain without Wesley Fofana (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (unspecified), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Robert Sanchez (knee), Noni Madueke (muscle), and Romeo Lavia (ankle).

Enzo Fernandez, the 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina watched the Blues clash with Sheffield from the bench but the million-dollar signing will be challenging for a return to the Blues’ fulcrum with Armando Broja and Malo Gusto also looking to earn themselves an opportunity in the EFL clash.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Maatsen; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Broja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington, Nkunku

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will fail to call upon the services of Lewis Hall as the English defender is ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea.

Eddie Howe’s men will also miss the services of veteran right-back Kieran Trippier and Swedish forward Alexander Isak who are the latest entrants to the long list of injured players for the Magpies.

The Magpies will also be without Sandro Tonali (suspended), Nick Pope (shoulder), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Matt Targett (thigh), Javi Manquillo (groin), Elliot Anderson (back), Joe Willock (calf) and Harvey Barnes (ankle).

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Ritchie, Wilson, Almiron



Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Nov 2023 Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea Premier League 27 Jul 2023 Newcastle 1-1 Chelsea PL Summer Series 28 May 2023 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle Premier League 12 Nov 2022 Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea Premier League 13 Mar 2022 Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle Premier League

