Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be in action in the Premier League on Wednesday as they look to return to winning ways when they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have just two wins in their previous five games as they succumbed to Wolves 2-1 during the weekend. They are placed 11th on the league table with just 22 points from 16 games.

Palace, on the other hand, have three draws in their previous five games with two defeats dumping them to the bottom half of the table. Jordan Ayew's first-half goal was cancelled out by Danny Welbeck in the 82nd minute as Palace played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton in their last game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: December 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Blues will welcome Crystal Palace to the Stamford Bridge with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Peacock TV in the US. Viewers can get live updates from the clash on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The Blues saw summer signing Christopher Nkunku pay dividends as the former RB Leipzig forward bagged his maiden Chelsea goal after being sidelined for months since arriving from Germany.

The French international will now be vying to get his first start of the campaign but Pochettino could stick with Broja and Jackson in attack. Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are suspended from the clash due to their accumulation of yellow cards.

The Blues will miss Carney Chukwuemeka(knee), Trevoh Chalobah(thigh), Marc Cucurella(ankle), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Robert Sanchez(knee), and Ben Chilwell(thigh) due to their respective concerns.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk; Broja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington, Nkunku

Crystal Palace team news

All of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding(ankle), and Dean Henderson (thigh) will miss the clash for the visitors.

Eberechi Eze could feature in the eleven after playing more than a quarter of the game against Brighton.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp,Olise, Ebiowei Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Jan 2023 Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 1 Oct 2022 Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea Premier League 17 Apr 2022 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace FA Cup 19 Feb 2022 Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea Premier League 14 Aug 2021 Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace Premier League

