How to watch today's Chelsea vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea will face Barcelona on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Both teams are in the middle of the pack in the competition standings, with Chelsea aiming to improve their position and Barcelona seeking to overcome an extensive injury crisis to push forward.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stamford Bridge

The match will be played on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

There was brief concern for Reece James when he was replaced at half-time at Turf Moor, but Maresca later clarified that the substitution had been planned in advance.

Wesley Fofana was left out of the squad entirely as a precaution but Chelsea are still without Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo and Levi Colwill, while Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to serve his long doping suspension, which has kept him out for nearly a year.

Barcelona team news

On the Barcelona side, Alejandro Balde was also replaced at the interval after taking a blow to the head, but early indications suggest that his issue is not serious.

Frenkie de Jong returns after a domestic ban, but Pedri, Gavi and Marc-André ter Stegen are still unavailable.

