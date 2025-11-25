+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoBarcelona
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will face Barcelona on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in a UEFA Champions League group stage match. 

Both teams are in the middle of the pack in the competition standings, with Chelsea aiming to improve their position and Barcelona seeking to overcome an extensive injury crisis to push forward.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Barcelona kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Stamford Bridge

The match will be played on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Barcelona lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBAR
1
R. Sanchez
29
W. Fofana
3
M. Cucurella
27
M. Gusto
23
T. Chalobah
49
A. Garnacho
25
M. Caicedo
41
Estevao
8
E. Fernandez
24
C
R. James
7
P. Neto
13
J. Garcia
23
J. Kounde
3
A. Balde
5
P. Cubarsi
4
C
R. Araujo
16
F. Lopez
21
F. de Jong
24
E. Garcia
10
L. Yamal
7
F. Torres
9
R. Lewandowski

4-2-3-1

BARAway team crest

CHE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

BAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

There was brief concern for Reece James when he was replaced at half-time at Turf Moor, but Maresca later clarified that the substitution had been planned in advance.

Wesley Fofana was left out of the squad entirely as a precaution but Chelsea are still without Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo and Levi Colwill, while Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to serve his long doping suspension, which has kept him out for nearly a year.

Barcelona team news

On the Barcelona side, Alejandro Balde was also replaced at the interval after taking a blow to the head, but early indications suggest that his issue is not serious.

Frenkie de Jong returns after a domestic ban, but Pedri, Gavi and Marc-André ter Stegen are still unavailable.

Marcus Rashford’s involvement remains uncertain due to illness.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

BAR

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

