Charleston Battery vs Phoenix Rising: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch USL Championship playoff final

How to watch the USL Championship match between Charleston and Phoenix Rising, as well as kick-off time and team news

Charleston Battery and Phoenix Rising lock horns with each other in a fierce USL Championship Final as both teams enter the contest on the back of winning their respective conference titles.

The home side managed a massive victory against Louisville City FC as Arturo Rodriguez and Augustine Williams both found the back of the net on either side of half time guiding them to a massive victory. The Battery have earned their first USL Championship Final ticket since 2012 and they would be vying to make it a memorable one.

Phoenix Rising, on the other hand, produced an unimaginable comeback in the last 10 minutes of the clash against Sacramento Republic FC. After Russell Cicerone's first half strike, Conor Donovan scored an own goal giving the visitors hope before Emil Cuello's last ditch effort rattled the net to give the star side their third Conference crown in six campaigns.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charleston vs Phoenix Rising kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Patriots Point

Charleston Battery will host Phoenix Rising at the Patriots Point with kick-off scheduled at for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Charleston vs Phoenix Rising online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on ESPN+, Fubo TV, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Charleston team news

Left-winger Handwalla Bwana is the sole absentee for the Charleston Battery with the forward nursing a knee injury. Augustine Williams boasts of a scintillating record in front of goal with 13 strikes in regular season and the forward would be looking to bag another goal for his side.

Charleston Battery Predicted XI: Muse; Dodson, Palma, Archer, Segbers; Allan, Ycaza; Trager, Rodriguez, Markanich; Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muse, Kuzemka Defenders: Archer, Palma, Cochran, Wynne, Paterson, Segbers, Dodson Midfielders: Allan, Ycaza, Crawford, Schmidt, Dennis, Booth, Reedy, Rodriguez Forwards: Dennis, Randall, Barajas, Williams, Avila, Markanich, Apodaca, Trager

Phoenix Rising team news

The American side have no injury concerns and are touted to field a strong eleven against the home side.

The forward duo of Danny Trejo and Manuel Arteaga have bagged 17 and 15 goals, respectively this season and the duo will once again look to rattle the net against Charleston Battery.

Emil Cuello scored the winning goal in the last knockings of the clash against Sacramento FC and the Argentine forward would be vying to add to his tally.

Phoenix Rising Predicted XI: Novo; Traore, Fuenmayor, Stenberg; King, Harvey, Hernandez, Munjoma; Armenakas, Arteaga, Trejo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Novo, Rakovsky Defenders: Stenberg, Krutzen, Fuenmayor, Dunn, Traore, Torres, Munjoma, Uzochukwu, King Midfielders: Ramirez, Harvey, Zambrano, Anguiano, Torbic, Varela, Trejo, Cuello, Armenakas, Hernandez Forwards: Formella, Gallardo, Arteaga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Mar 2023 Charleston 1-1 Phoenix Rising USL Championship 27 Jul 2014 Charleston 2-0 Phoenix Rising USL Championship

