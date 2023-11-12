This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Charleston Battery vs Phoenix Rising: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch USL Championship playoff final

Shreyas Rai
USL Championship
team-logo
Patriots Point
team-logo
WATCH ON ESPN+
Augustine WilliamsTwitter/La Galaxy
Charleston Battery vs Phoenix RisingCharleston BatteryPhoenix RisingUSL Championship

How to watch the USL Championship match between Charleston and Phoenix Rising, as well as kick-off time and team news

Charleston Battery and Phoenix Rising lock horns with each other in a fierce USL Championship Final as both teams enter the contest on the back of winning their respective conference titles.

The home side managed a massive victory against Louisville City FC as Arturo Rodriguez and Augustine Williams both found the back of the net on either side of half time guiding them to a massive victory. The Battery have earned their first USL Championship Final ticket since 2012 and they would be vying to make it a memorable one.

Phoenix Rising, on the other hand, produced an unimaginable comeback in the last 10 minutes of the clash against Sacramento Republic FC. After Russell Cicerone's first half strike, Conor Donovan scored an own goal giving the visitors hope before Emil Cuello's last ditch effort rattled the net to give the star side their third Conference crown in six campaigns.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charleston vs Phoenix Rising kick-off time

Date:November 12, 2023
Kick-off time:7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
Venue:Patriots Point

Charleston Battery will host Phoenix Rising at the Patriots Point with kick-off scheduled at for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Charleston vs Phoenix Rising online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
FuboWatch here
ESPN 2Watch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

The match will be available to stream on ESPN+, Fubo TV, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Charleston team news

Left-winger Handwalla Bwana is the sole absentee for the Charleston Battery with the forward nursing a knee injury. Augustine Williams boasts of a scintillating record in front of goal with 13 strikes in regular season and the forward would be looking to bag another goal for his side.

Charleston Battery Predicted XI: Muse; Dodson, Palma, Archer, Segbers; Allan, Ycaza; Trager, Rodriguez, Markanich; Williams

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Muse, Kuzemka
Defenders:Archer, Palma, Cochran, Wynne, Paterson, Segbers, Dodson
Midfielders:Allan, Ycaza, Crawford, Schmidt, Dennis, Booth, Reedy, Rodriguez
Forwards:Dennis, Randall, Barajas, Williams, Avila, Markanich, Apodaca, Trager

Phoenix Rising team news

The American side have no injury concerns and are touted to field a strong eleven against the home side.

The forward duo of Danny Trejo and Manuel Arteaga have bagged 17 and 15 goals, respectively this season and the duo will once again look to rattle the net against Charleston Battery.

Emil Cuello scored the winning goal in the last knockings of the clash against Sacramento FC and the Argentine forward would be vying to add to his tally.

Phoenix Rising Predicted XI: Novo; Traore, Fuenmayor, Stenberg; King, Harvey, Hernandez, Munjoma; Armenakas, Arteaga, Trejo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Novo, Rakovsky
Defenders:Stenberg, Krutzen, Fuenmayor, Dunn, Traore, Torres, Munjoma, Uzochukwu, King
Midfielders:Ramirez, Harvey, Zambrano, Anguiano, Torbic, Varela, Trejo, Cuello, Armenakas, Hernandez
Forwards:Formella, Gallardo, Arteaga

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12 Mar 2023Charleston 1-1 Phoenix RisingUSL Championship
27 Jul 2014Charleston 2-0 Phoenix RisingUSL Championship

Useful links