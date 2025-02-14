CF America vs Necaxa: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will take on Necaxa in the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium on Friday.

Club America are unbeaten in their first six games of the ongoing Clausura campaign. They will be confident of keeping that run intact and maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

Necaxa are ninth in the standings and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Santos Laguna. But they will find it difficult to challenge the in-form league leaders.

How to watch Club America vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, and TUDN.

Club America vs Necaxa kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Club America team news

Club América will have to cope without Igor Lichnovsky, Jonathan dos Santos, and Kevin Álvarez, as all three remain unavailable due to injury.

Necaxa team news

Necaxa head into the match with nearly a full squad available, with only Kevin Rosero sidelined due to a minor injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

