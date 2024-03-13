Club America vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League game

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between CF America and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news

Having taken an exceptional lead in the first leg, Club America will look to continue their domination against Chivas in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup encounter.

Club America scored three crucial goals in the first leg as they have one foot in the next round of the competition and if the Eagles can avoid any early mishaps, they would cruise through.

Chivas have a daunting task lying ahead of them as they have failed to beat their Mexican opposition in their previous two attempts in all competitions.

CF America vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: March 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

Club America and Chivas will cross swords at the Estadio Azteca on March 13, 2024 with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CF America vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Club America and Chivas will be available to watch on Fubo, TUDN, and FS2 in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Forward Henry Martin scored a thundering goal in injury time after Julian Quinones' early penalty and Diego Valdes' second-half strike to double the scoring as the trio looked to create havoc once again.

Defender Emilio Lara is the solitary injury concern for the hosts' as the Mexican is nursing from a leg injury.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Reyes, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Calderon; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas will be without the services of Raul Martinez (ankle), Gilberto Sepulveda (head), and Carlos Cisneros (ACL) due to their respective knocks.

Defender Alan Eduardo Torres Villanueva was handed the marching orders in the first leg and after his side's woeful display in the contest the Mexican's CONCACAF Champions Cup journey could have come to an end for this term.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Mar 2024 Chivas 0-3 Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup 17 Sept 2023 Club America 4-0 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 22 May 2023 Club America 1-3 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 19 May 2023 Chivas 0-1 Club America Liga MX Clausura Playoff 19 Mar 2023 Chivas 2-4 Club America Liga MX Clausura Playoff

