Celtic vs St. Mirren: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

Scottish Championship league leaders Celtic welcome St. Mirren at the Celtic Park with the former looking to extend the gap at the summit while the latter is vying to reach the second position in the table.

Reigning Scottish champions Celtic have once again looked like the team to beat in Scotland's first division as they extended their winning streak to 10 games with eight wins and two draws. Despite their massive struggles in the Champions League, the Scottish heavyweights are touted to remain unbeaten with a victory over their rivals. Brendan Rodgers' men would look to avoid a repeat of their previous toothless draw against Hibernian as they look to strengthen their position at the top.

After finishing just behind the top-5 in the 2022/23 campaign, St. Mirren have defied all odds this term as they continue their pursuit of two of the biggest Scottish powerhouses. While Celtic might be currently racing away with league, St. Mirren have closed the gap to second-placed Rangers to just three points with the former boasting of a game in hand. Three wins and a draw from their previous five games perfectly sums up how dominant they have been but facing Celtic in the latter's backyard will not be a cakewalk for them as they look to etch a fairytale for the history books.

Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm EST Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream in the US. Fans who can't watch the match can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

The stalemate against Hibernian presented fresh injury concern for Brendan Rodgers and co. with Alistair Johnston hobbling off the pitch. Johnson joins a long list of injured players as he'll be with James McCarthy, Stephen Walsh, Marco Tilio, and Liel Abada in Celtic's treatment room.

Japanese superstar Kyogo Furuhashi has been a lethal goalscorer for the Scottish heavyweights bagging seven goals in all competitions and he'll once again be charged to lead the line for the Hoops.

Celtic Predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kyon, O' Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm Forwards: Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma, Johnston, Forrest, Yang, Oh

St. Mirren team news

Ryan Strain was given a straight red card during his side's shambolic defeat against Rangers but the Australian international has served his suspension and will be available for the clash.

English forward Jonah Ayunga is the sole absentee for the club as the forward continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear.

After their 4-0 routing of St. Jonhstone, St. Mirren are tipped to keep an unchanged side except the introduction of Strain into the lineup pushing former Liverpool midfielder Ryan Flynn to the sidelines.

St. Mirren Predicted XI: Hemming; Fraser, Gogic, Taylor; Strain, Baccus, O'Hara, Tanser; McMenamin, Mandron, Kiltie





Position Players Goalkeepers: Hemming, Urminsky Defenders: Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser, Bolton Midfielders: Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn Forwards: Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 May 2023 Celtic 2-2 St. Mirren Premiership 5 Mar 2023 St. Mirren 1-5 Celtic Premiership 11 Feb 2023 Celtic 5-1 St. Mirren FA Cup 19 Jan 2023 Celtic 4-0 St. Mirren Premiership 18 Sept 2022 St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic Premiership

