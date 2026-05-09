Premiership - Championship Group Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Rangers will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 7:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Celtic vs Rangers are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or CBS Sports Network.

Fubo carries Scottish Premiership coverage and offers new subscribers a free trial period, making it a straightforward option for catching this Old Firm fixture. DirecTV Stream is another platform with live sports coverage available in the US. CBS Sports Network also holds broadcast rights to select Scottish Premiership matches.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geo-restrictions. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can watch Celtic vs Rangers on your preferred platform from anywhere in the world.

Celtic host Rangers at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby that carries serious weight at both ends of the table. The Championship Group standings add an extra layer of tension to a fixture that never needs any additional motivation.

Celtic arrive in this one on the back of a perfect five-game winning run. Martin O'Neill's side have been scoring freely, putting six past St. Mirren in the FA Cup and winning each of their last four Premiership outings. They sit third in the top-flight table and will be determined to press their case for a higher finish before the season closes.

Rangers come into this match in considerably shakier form. Philippe Clement's side have lost their last two Premiership games, falling to Hearts and then Motherwell in successive weekends. Those back-to-back defeats will have sharpened focus ahead of a trip to Parkhead, where Rangers will need a significant improvement to get anything from the game.

The backdrop to this fixture is complicated by a managerial situation at Celtic that has drawn considerable attention. O'Neill, 74, has answered the club's call twice this season and has the Hoops competing, but questions about the long-term direction of the club persist with names like Robbie Keane being discussed as potential future options.

For Rangers, the pressure is more immediate. Two consecutive losses have dented their momentum, and a third defeat in a row — particularly at Celtic Park — would be a damaging result with the season nearing its conclusion.

The recent head-to-head record between these clubs has been tight, with draws and narrow margins defining the last several meetings. Expect another close, combative 90 minutes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Rangers live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Celtic ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Rangers are in a similar position, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Celtic head into this fixture with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Premiership victory at Hibernian on May 3, and they also recorded a 3-1 league win over Falkirk on April 25. A 6-2 FA Cup victory over St. Mirren and a 1-0 league win over the same opponents followed, with a 1-2 Premiership win at Dundee completing the sequence. Celtic scored 13 goals and conceded six across those five games.

Rangers arrive at Celtic Park with two straight Premiership defeats behind them. They lost 2-1 to Hearts on May 4 and 2-3 to Motherwell on April 26. Before that poor run, Rangers had won three consecutive matches, beating Falkirk 3-6 away, Dundee United 4-2, and Aberdeen 4-1. Across their last five games, Rangers scored 14 goals and conceded nine, though their defensive record in the two most recent matches is a concern heading into this game.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup on March 8, 2026, when Rangers and Celtic drew 0-0 at Ibrox. A week earlier, on March 1, the sides met in the Premiership at Ibrox and shared a 2-2 draw. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Rangers hold one win — a 1-3 Premiership victory at Celtic Park on January 3, 2026 — while Celtic won the League Cup meeting 3-1 at Parkhead in November 2025. The remaining two fixtures ended goalless, giving the series a tight, evenly contested character.

Standings

In the Premiership table, Celtic sit third and Rangers are also third, level on position as both clubs look to close the season strongly. In the Championship Group standings, Celtic are second and Rangers third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: