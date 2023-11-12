How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish Premiership league leaders Celtic cross swords with Aberdeen in an intriguing clash in Scotland's premier division.

Celtic have once again looked like the team to beat this season as they are racing away at the pinnacle of the table. With 10 wins and two draws, the Hoops have had magnificent start and are eight points ahead of their arch-rivals Rangers who are seeded in the second spot. Although the Scottish powerhouse have been extremely disastrous in their UCL campaign, Celtic will look to continue their domestic dominance.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, have managed just 12 points from their opening 10 games with three wins, three draws, and four losses in the 2023/24 campaign. Fortunately for Aberdeen, the three wins have come in their previous five games and an upset on Sunday could see them rise as high as the fifth position in the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30am EST Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic will host Aberdeen at their iconic Celtic Park with kick-off scheduled at 9:30am EST for the fans in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Celtic and Aberdeen is not being broadcast on TV in the US but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate is an injury concern for the Scottish side as the 25-year-old is nursing a hamstring injury alongside forward Liel Abada who has a torn thigh muscle. Scottish centre-back Stephen Welsh is also on the sidelines as he looks to recover from a knock.

Matt O'Riley has chipped in with six goals this campaign alongside Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi who has found the back of the net five times.

Celtic Predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O'Riley; Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Turnbull, Mcgregor, O'Riley, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, McCarthy Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda, Johnston, Forrest, Yang, Tilio, Oh

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen will once again be without the services of English forward Shayden Morris and left-back James McGary as the duo have picked up hamstring injuries and will be unavailable for selection.

Aberdeen Predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, McKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie, Barron, McGrath; Duk



Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, McKenzie, Williams, MacDonald, Milne, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath Forwards: Duncan, Duk, Morris, Besuijen, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13 Aug 2023 Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership 27 May 2023 Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 18 Feb 2023 Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 17 Dec 2022 Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership 31 Jul 2022 Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership

