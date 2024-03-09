Chivas vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas and Leon cross swords at the Estadio Akron in an intriguing clash in the Liga MX on Saturday.

Chivas have stumbled recently, losing two out of their previous three games and they'll be vying to reignite their winning form. Chivas lost to Club America in a disastrous outing and they will look to change their fortunes against Leon.

Leon are currently four points behind Chivas in the Liga MX table as they have an amazing opportunity to bridge the gap between the two sides.

CD Guadalajara vs Leon kick-off time

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Raul Martinez (ankle), Gilberto Sepulveda (head), and Carlos Cisneros (ACL) are the three absentee injury concerns for Chivas.

Right-back Alan Eduardo Torres Villanueva is another absentee for Chivas after being handed a red card in the side's defeat against Club America.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Orozco; Gutiérrez, Beltrán, Guzmán; Cowell, Marín, Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

Leon team news

Leon will be unable to call upon the services of Jose Rodriguez and Fidel Ambriz because of a knee and foot injury, respectively.

The duo of Andres Guardado (hamstring) and Alfonso Blanco (calf) will be sidelined from the clash.

Leon predicted XI: ota; Ramirez, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra Forwards: Vinas, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 July 2023 Leon 1-2 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 16 Apr 2023 Leon 0-2 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 21 Jul 2022 Chivas 0-0 Leon Liga MX Apertura 20 Feb 2022 Leon 0-2 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 19 Aug 2021 Chivas 0-3 Leon Liga MX Apertura

