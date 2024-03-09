This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chivas León VIVO Clausura 2024Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Akron
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7 DAY FREE TRIAL ON
Shreyas Rai

Chivas vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

CD Guadalajara vs LeonCD GuadalajaraLeonLiga MXTV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas and Leon cross swords at the Estadio Akron in an intriguing clash in the Liga MX on Saturday.

Chivas have stumbled recently, losing two out of their previous three games and they'll be vying to reignite their winning form. Chivas lost to Club America in a disastrous outing and they will look to change their fortunes against Leon.

Leon are currently four points behind Chivas in the Liga MX table as they have an amazing opportunity to bridge the gap between the two sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CD Guadalajara vs Leon kick-off time

Date:March 9, 2024
Kick-off time:6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Akron

Chivas and Leon will face each other at the Estadio Akron on March 9, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
PeacockWatch here
TelemundoWatch here

The match will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Raul Martinez (ankle), Gilberto Sepulveda (head), and Carlos Cisneros (ACL) are the three absentee injury concerns for Chivas.

Right-back Alan Eduardo Torres Villanueva is another absentee for Chivas after being handed a red card in the side's defeat against Club America.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Orozco; Gutiérrez, Beltrán, Guzmán; Cowell, Marín, Alvarado

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo
Midfielders:Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla
Forwards:Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

Leon team news

Leon will be unable to call upon the services of Jose Rodriguez and Fidel Ambriz because of a knee and foot injury, respectively.

The duo of Andres Guardado (hamstring) and Alfonso Blanco (calf) will be sidelined from the clash.

Leon predicted XI: ota; Ramirez, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cota, Blanco
Defenders:Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez
Midfielders:Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra
Forwards:Vinas, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
4 July 2023Leon 1-2 ChivasLiga MX Apertura
16 Apr 2023Leon 0-2 ChivasLiga MX Clausura
21 Jul 2022Chivas 0-0 Leon Liga MX Apertura
20 Feb 2022Leon 0-2 ChivasLiga MX Clausura
19 Aug 2021Chivas 0-3 LeonLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

Advertisement