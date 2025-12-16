How to watch today's Cardiff City vs Chelsea Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cardiff City will host Chelsea on Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-final match.

Cardiff, a Championship side, advanced through earlier rounds but faces a Premier League giant in Chelsea, who aim to progress despite squad challenges.

Here is where to find Cardiff vs Chelsea live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cardiff vs Chelsea kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Cardiff City Stadium

Team news & squads

Cardiff vs Chelsea Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Barry-Murphy Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cardiff team news

Cardiff, meanwhile, cannot select Chelsea loanee Omari Kellyman, compounding their issues in attacking areas.

Rubin Colwill is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after damaging his ankle, which could see Joel Colwill recalled to bolster the forward line. The hosts are also without Gabriel Osho and Ollie Tanner, who are both recovering from their own injury problems.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will have to reshuffle at the back, as Marc Cucurella is unavailable after reaching the suspension threshold for yellow cards.

Enzo Maresca is also unable to call upon a number of injured players, with Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Levi Colwill all sidelined, while Marc Guiu cannot feature due to being cup-tied.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links