Canada vs Jamaica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Canada and Jamaica lock horns in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter finals with both teams vying to make it through to the next round of the competition.
Canada won the first leg 2-1 riding on the back of goals from Jonathan David and Stephen Eustaquio as they'll be looking to make it through to the semi-finals. Canada have been a very dominant side playing in their own backyard winning 100% of their home games and interim manager Mauro Biello would want to maintain his side's scintillating streak.
Despite Shamar Nicholson equalising the billing in the second-half Jamaica were heartbroken in the dying minutes of the game as Canada restored the lead once again. The Reggae Boyz have lost their last two quarter-finals against North American outfits but with the home side just possessing a single goal lead, Jamaica would be confident of turning around the scoreline.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Canada vs Jamaica kick-off time
|Date:
|November 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Field
Canada will host Jamaica at the BMO field with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT for the fans in the USA.
How to watch Canada vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams
The CONCACAF Nations League fixture will be available to stream on Paramount+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Canada team news
The Canadian side are without any injury concerns and are probable contenders to march through to the semi-finals.
All eyes would be on Alphonso Davies as the Bayern Munich player is just seven games away from 50 caps for his nation while Jonathan David will be vying to add to his tally of 26 goals for his country.
Canada Predicted XI: Borjan; Johnston, Cornelius, Adekugbe; Laryea, Eustaquio, Osorio, Davies; Buchanan, David, Larin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Borjan, Crepeau, St. Clair
|Defenders:
|Johnston, Cornelius, Adekugbe, Miller, Vitoria, Davies, Laryea, Fougerolles
|Midfielders:
|Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Kaye, Ahmed
|Forwards:
|Millar, Hoilett, Buchanan, David, Larin, Rusell-Rowe
Jamaica team news
Jamaica have been poor in front of goal with West Ham striker Michael Antonio still searching for his first goal since January 2022.
While Shamar Nicholson bagged the equaliser in the first-leg, Jamaica would want their other strikers to chip in with goals if they want to turn around their scoreline.
Jamaica Predicted XI: Blake; Brown, Bernard, Pinnock, Leigh; Lautibeaudiere, Johnson; Decordova-Reid, Nicholson, Bailey; Antonio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blake, Knight, White
|Defenders:
|Pinnock, Lowe, Hector, Lembikisa, Gray, Leigh, Brown, Bell, Bernard
|Midfielders:
|Dr Cordova-Reid, Jhonson, Latibeaudiere, Russel, Anderson, Phillips
|Forwards:
|Williams, Bailey, Antonio, Nicholson, Gray, Stewart
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18 Nov 2023
|Jamaica 1-2 Canada
|CONCACAF Nations League
|28 Mar 2022
|Canada 4-0 Jamaica
|CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
|11 Oct 2021
|Jamaica 0-0 Canada
|CONCACAF World Cup Friendlies
|3 Sept 2017
|Canada 2-0 Jamaica
|Friendlies
|21 Jul 2017
|Jamaica 2-1 Canada
|CONCACAF Gold Cup