Canada vs Jamaica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between Canada and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada and Jamaica lock horns in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter finals with both teams vying to make it through to the next round of the competition.

Canada won the first leg 2-1 riding on the back of goals from Jonathan David and Stephen Eustaquio as they'll be looking to make it through to the semi-finals. Canada have been a very dominant side playing in their own backyard winning 100% of their home games and interim manager Mauro Biello would want to maintain his side's scintillating streak.

Despite Shamar Nicholson equalising the billing in the second-half Jamaica were heartbroken in the dying minutes of the game as Canada restored the lead once again. The Reggae Boyz have lost their last two quarter-finals against North American outfits but with the home side just possessing a single goal lead, Jamaica would be confident of turning around the scoreline.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada vs Jamaica kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

Canada will host Jamaica at the BMO field with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Canada vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF Nations League fixture will be available to stream on Paramount+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

The Canadian side are without any injury concerns and are probable contenders to march through to the semi-finals.

All eyes would be on Alphonso Davies as the Bayern Munich player is just seven games away from 50 caps for his nation while Jonathan David will be vying to add to his tally of 26 goals for his country.

Canada Predicted XI: Borjan; Johnston, Cornelius, Adekugbe; Laryea, Eustaquio, Osorio, Davies; Buchanan, David, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Borjan, Crepeau, St. Clair Defenders: Johnston, Cornelius, Adekugbe, Miller, Vitoria, Davies, Laryea, Fougerolles Midfielders: Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Kaye, Ahmed Forwards: Millar, Hoilett, Buchanan, David, Larin, Rusell-Rowe

Jamaica team news

Jamaica have been poor in front of goal with West Ham striker Michael Antonio still searching for his first goal since January 2022.

While Shamar Nicholson bagged the equaliser in the first-leg, Jamaica would want their other strikers to chip in with goals if they want to turn around their scoreline.

Jamaica Predicted XI: Blake; Brown, Bernard, Pinnock, Leigh; Lautibeaudiere, Johnson; Decordova-Reid, Nicholson, Bailey; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Knight, White Defenders: Pinnock, Lowe, Hector, Lembikisa, Gray, Leigh, Brown, Bell, Bernard Midfielders: Dr Cordova-Reid, Jhonson, Latibeaudiere, Russel, Anderson, Phillips Forwards: Williams, Bailey, Antonio, Nicholson, Gray, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Nov 2023 Jamaica 1-2 Canada CONCACAF Nations League 28 Mar 2022 Canada 4-0 Jamaica CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 11 Oct 2021 Jamaica 0-0 Canada CONCACAF World Cup Friendlies 3 Sept 2017 Canada 2-0 Jamaica Friendlies 21 Jul 2017 Jamaica 2-1 Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup

Useful links