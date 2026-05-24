Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the United States on Peacock. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor in a Premier League fixture that has genuine relegation consequences for both sides. With the season entering its final stretch, the two clubs sitting at the foot of the table meet in a contest that could have a direct bearing on who drops into the Championship.

Burnley have struggled badly in recent weeks. Mike Jackson's side have lost four of their last five league games, and the manner of some of those defeats has raised serious questions about their ability to survive. A 4-1 loss to Nottingham Forest and a narrow defeat to Arsenal have compounded a difficult run that has left the Clarets in 19th place.

The mood around Wolves is no less bleak. Rob Edwards was unsparing in his assessment after a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton, and a 1-1 draw at Fulham last time out did little to lift spirits. Wolves sit bottom of the table, and their record over the past month makes grim reading.

Both managers will be acutely aware that a defeat here could prove decisive. For Burnley, there is the added pressure of playing in front of their own supporters, who will demand a response after a run of results that has left their Premier League status hanging by a thread.

Mateus Mane has been one of the few bright spots for Wolves in a difficult campaign, and the teenage forward will be expected to carry attacking threat at Turf Moor. For Burnley, Lesley Ugochukwu and Hannibal Mejbri will need to assert themselves in midfield if the hosts are to control the tempo.

With both clubs desperate for points, this is a fixture where caution may give way to urgency. Neither side can afford to play for a draw, which sets up the prospect of an open and potentially chaotic contest.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mike Jackson has two injury concerns to manage for Burnley, with Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen both sidelined. There are no suspensions affecting the home side. The projected XI lines up as follows: Martin Dubravka; Maxime Esteve, Axel Tuanzebe, Kyle Walker, Lucas Pires; Hannibal Mejbri, Lesley Ugochukwu, Jaidon Anthony, Loum Tchaouna, Florentino; Zian Flemming.

Rob Edwards is without three players through injury for Wolves, with Enso Gonzalez, Matt Doherty, and Sam Johnstone all unavailable. No suspensions are listed for the away side. The projected XI reads: Jose Sa; Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, David Moeller Wolfe, Ladislav Krejci; Joao Gomes, Andre, Mateus Mane; Hee-Chan Hwang, Rodrigo Gomes, Adam Armstrong. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Burnley arrive at this fixture having taken just one point from their last five Premier League games, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal, and they were beaten 3-1 by Leeds before that. A 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest stands as the heaviest blow in that run. The Clarets drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in their only point-gaining outing. Across those five matches, Burnley scored five goals and conceded nine.

Wolves have fared little better, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats in their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at Fulham, while a 3-0 loss at Brighton preceded that. They were also beaten 0-1 by Tottenham and 3-0 at Leeds in that run. Wolves have scored just three goals across those five games and conceded eight, a return that reflects their difficulties at both ends of the pitch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Wolves hosted Burnley at Molineux in the Premier League and lost 2-3. Before that, Wolves beat Burnley 2-0 in a Carabao Cup tie in August 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is split, with each side claiming two wins and one draw, though the most recent Premier League encounter went Burnley's way.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Burnley sit 19th and Wolverhampton Wanderers are 20th, placing both clubs inside the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: