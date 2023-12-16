Burnley vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a bottom of the table clash in the Premier League, 17th placed Everton square off against relegation-threatened Burnley.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley had high hopes when they were promoted to the England's pinnacle division but the English side have been dismantled this season by other sides in the league. With just two wins from their opening 16 games the Clarets will want to end the game with all three points.

Everton seem to have woken up since their 10-point deduction as the Merseyside outfit have three wins in their previous three league outings. With Burnley struggling for form and Sean Dyche's men embarking on a scintillating winning streak, the clash at Turf Moor should be a routine victory for the Toffees.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burnley vs Everton kick-off time

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am ET Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley will host Everton at the illustrious Turf Moor with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Burnley vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will be available to stream on Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, and NBC in the USA.

Fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Jack Cork is nursing a knee issue, Luca Koleosho has an knee problem, while Lyle Foster is sidelined due to mental health issues. Charlie Taylor picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign for time wasting and will be watching the clash from the crowd alongside Josh Cullen who is touted to be assessed around kick-off.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Roberts; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Berge, Odobert; Amdouni, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Ekdal, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho, Egan-Riley Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Churlinov, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Koleosho, Odobert

Everton team news

The Toffees will miss Idrissa Gueye and Jarrad Braithwaite after the pair were shown their fifth yellowcard of the campaign against Chelsea.

Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are long-term absentees for the visitors as they miss out from midfield while former Manchester United defender Ashley Young will be out due to a niggle.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin



Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 Nov 2023 Everton 3-0 Burnley League Cup 7 Apr 2022 Burnley 3-2 Everton Premier League 14 Sept 2021 Everton 3-1 Burnley Premier League 13 Mar 2021 Everton 1-2 Burnley Premier League 5 Dec 2020 Burnley 1-1 Everton Premier League

