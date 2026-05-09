Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 10:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the United States are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Peacock, which holds the broadcast rights for Premier League soccer in the country. Sign up through the link below to watch live.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may find your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in your home country and access your regular broadcaster as normal, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that means everything to one side and very little to the other.

Fabian Hürzeler's Seagulls are pushing hard for European football. The 33-year-old German coach recently signed a long-term contract extension, a clear signal of the club's ambition and belief that this project has further to go. Brighton sit eighth in the table, but the gap to the European places remains within reach.

Their recent form has been sharp. A commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea was followed by a point at Tottenham and back-to-back victories over Burnley and Liverpool. The only blemish in an otherwise strong run was a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend, which will have stung.

Wolves arrive in far grimmer circumstances. Gary O'Neil's side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table in 20th place and were relegated some weeks ago. Their last five league matches have produced one draw and four defeats, with 11 goals conceded across three of those games alone.

There are, however, individual storylines worth watching. Teenage forward Mateus Mane has been one of the most exciting young players in the division since breaking into the starting XI, attracting interest from clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool. This could be one of his final appearances in a Wolves shirt before a summer of significant decisions.

Carlos Baleba, meanwhile, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United, adding an undercurrent of transfer speculation to Brighton's midfield picture ahead of the summer window.

For US fans wanting to catch all the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Brighton go into this fixture with a significant injury list. Julio Enciso's absence aside, Fabian Hürzeler is without Daniel Gomez, James Milner, Solly March, Moises Wieffer, Adam Webster, and Strahinja Tzimas. No players are suspended. The projected XI reads: Verbruggen; Ayari, van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Baleba, Minteh, Gross, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Wolves are without Jose Sa, Enrique Gonzalez, Ladislav Krejci, and Sam Johnstone through injury, with no suspensions to report. Their projected XI is: Bentley; T. Gomes, Mosquera, S. Bueno, Armstrong; H. Bueno, Andre, Pedro Lima, M. Mane, J. Gomes; Arokodare. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brighton have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Premier League matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on May 2. Before that, they beat Chelsea 3-0 away from home and drew 2-2 at Tottenham. Victories over Burnley, 2-0, and Liverpool, 2-1, also feature in the run, pointing to a side capable of beating top-half opposition.

Wolves have taken just one point from their last five league games, drawing 1-1 with Sunderland on May 2 after four straight defeats. Those losses included a 3-0 reverse at Leeds and a 4-0 hammering at West Ham. Wolves scored five goals across the five matches and conceded 11, a return that reflects a side whose season ended long before the final whistle.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton drew 1-1 at Molineux in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brighton have the stronger record, with two wins to Wolves' one, plus two draws. Brighton's victories include a 2-0 win at Molineux in May 2025 and a 3-2 success in a Carabao Cup tie at the Amex in September 2024, while Wolves' sole win came in an FA Cup match in February 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brighton sit eighth while Wolverhampton Wanderers are in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: