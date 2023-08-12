Brighton vs Luton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newly promoted Luton Town play their first Premier League game at the American Express Community Shield Stadium when they cross swords with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Despite suffering some managerial hiccups in the previous season, Brighton defied all odds to reach the Europa League and could once again be a challenging opponent for the visitors.

Roberto De Zerbi's men have excelled despite the departures of star players and with Moises Caicedo pushing for a transfer, the Seagulls will have to find a solution in their engine room.

While Luton Town are back in England's top division after three long decades and will have a point to prove themselves. The Hatters finished third in the EFL Championship but won the playoffs to secure a ticket to the Premier League.

Luton Town have done some smart business themselves in the summer window and the likes of Issa Kabore, Tahith Chong, and Marvelous Nakamba could weave their magic on the pitch.

Brighton vs Luton kick-off time

Date: August 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm BST Venue: The American Express Community Shield

Brighton will play host to newly promoted Luton Town at the The American Express Community Shield with kick-off tipped at 10:00am ET / 3:00pm BST.

How to watch Brighton vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available for viewers to watch on Peacock.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton could be without the services of Moises Caicedo who has skipped training to force a move to Liverpool or Chelsea. Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud could replace Caicedo in Roberto De Zerbi's future plans for the season.

Liverpool veteran James Milner could get his first official game at his new club alongside Dahoud or Billy Gilmour.

Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma will once again shoulder the responsibility of creating chances this season with the duo tipped to weave their magic on either flanks for the Seagulls. While Irish forward Evan Ferguson would be leading the forward battery despite not playing a single pre-season friendly.

Brighton Predicted XI: Steele; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Milner, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinian, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Caicedo, Dahoud, Gilmour, Gross, Moder, Ayari, Alzate, Milner, Weir Forwards: Buonanotte, Lallana, Moran, Mitoma, Adingra, March, Enciso, Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Zeqiri

Luton team news

Luton Town have two massive injury concerns with the centre-back duo of Reece Burke and Gabriel Osho scheduled to miss out due to injuries. Summer arrival Mads Andersen could be given a start in the back-three alongside Tom Lockyer and Amari'i'Bell.

Defender Daniel Potts is sidelined as well with Jordan Clark joining him on the injury table due to ankle injuries.

Luton Town will bank on Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to produce the goods in the engine room as the 29-year-old became the first player to play in all five English divisions with the same team.

Luton Town predicted XI: Kaminski; Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Berry, Giles; Adebayo, Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Shea, Macey Defenders: Lockyer, Andersen, Giles, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Nakambu, Mpanzu, Rea, Barkley, Campbell, Clark, Berry, Watson, Doughty, Freeman Forwards: Pereira, Chong, Ogbene, McAtee, Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Pepple, Muskwe

Head-to-Head Record

Luton Town won the last encounter between the two sides back in 2016 while Brighton have had the upper hand in their previous four fixtures with two draws and two wins.

Date Match Competition 23 July 2016 Luton 2-1 Brighton Club Friendlies 18 February 2009 Luton 1-1 Brighton EFL Trophy 21 January 2009 Brighton 0-0 Luton EFL Trophy 12 April 2008 Luton 1-2 Brighton League One 3 November 2007 Brighton 3-1 Luton League One

