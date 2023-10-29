Brighton vs Fulham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a thunderous 2-0 victory against Dutch heavyweights Ajax, Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton will hunt for their first Premier League victory in three games as they lock horns with Fulham at home.

Goals from Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati on either side of half-time ensured that the Seagulls emerged victorious in Europe. De Zerbi will now be vying to get his side's Premier League run back on track as Brighton have shown signs of struggles of late. With numerous injuries shrouding their campaign, the Seagulls could return to form with a victory and in the process swap positions with Newcastle United who are in sixth place.

Fulham faced current Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and multiple errors from centre-back Calvin Bassey saw Spurs take three full points from the fixture. As a result, Fulham are still placed in the 13th position on the table and have as they'll look to avoid another defeat against Brighton. Marco Silva's men have picked up two defeats and two wins in their last five games and the Cottagers would want to sting Brighton with another three points and climb up in the Premier League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 am EDT Venue: The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton will host Fulham at The American Express Community Stadium with kick-off at 9:00 am EDT.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the United States and you can also follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton's treatment room is currently full of injuries after the Seagulls saw Danny Welbeck and Solly March pick up fresh injuries against Manchester City.

The duo joined Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder, Julio Enciso, and Pervis Estupinan who are all nursing injuries and will be unavailable for selection on Sunday.

Ansu Fati has looked superb since his arrival from Barcelona and the Spanish prodigy would be vying to get on the scoresheet once again against Fulham.

Brighton Predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gross; Mitoma, Lallana, Fati; Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Milner, Gross, Lallana, Buonanotte Forwards: Mitoma, Fati, Adingra, Ferguson, Pedro

Fulham team news

Fulham have several injury concerns before their outing against Brighton with Adama Traore, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, and Tosin Adarabioyo all ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Silva would be hoping to see Raul Jimenez get on the scoresheet with the former Wolves striker looking like a shadow of himself since his injury. The Mexican international has gone 31 Premier League games without scoring and another blank could push him on the bench in the next match.

Fulham Predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Iwobi, Pereira, Cordova-Reid, Harris Forwards: Willian, Jimenez, Wilson, Vinicius, Muniz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Feb 2023 Brighton 0-1 Fulham Premier League 31 Aug 2022 Fulham 2-1 Brighton Premier League 28 Jan 2021 Brighton 0-1 Fulham Premier League 17 Dec 2020 Fulham 2-1 Brighton Premier League 20 Jul 2019 Fulham 2-1 Brighton Club Friendlies

Useful links