Brentford vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford and Wolves face off in an intriguing Premier League clash with the former looking to go level on points with the latter.

Brentford have had a shambolic run in the Premier League with three consecutive defeats derailing their confidence. They were defeated by a high-flying Aston Villa in their own backyard last week as they look to bounce back from this wretched streak.

Wolves, on the other hand, can leapfrog three teams above them if they manage to produce a win against Brentford. Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty scored a goal apiece as Wolves defeated Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in their last match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: December 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am ET Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford and Wolves face each other at the Gtech Community Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am ET in the US.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League encounter will be available to watch on Peacock in the US. Fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are two long-term absentees for Thoma Frank's men with Henry scheduled to return next season. Ben Mee will miss the clash against Wolves as he's suspended for three games after he was given the marching orders because of a reckless tackle against Aston Villa.

Mathias Jensen is tipped to return after recovering from his groin injury while Nathan Collins will be vying to face his former employees after healing from an ankle injury.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Zanka, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Ghoddos; Maupay, Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Onyeka, Baptiste, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos

Wolves team news

The trio of Boubacar Traore, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, and Fabio Silva missed the Christmas delight against Chelsea due to their respective issues but some of the names could return to the matchday squad.

Craig Dawson is touted to start once again after shaking off a deep cut he picked up against Chelsea while Rayan Ait Nouri could be rested for the fixture after complaining of fatigue.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, T Gomes; Semedo, J Gomes, Lemina, H Bueno; Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Apr 2023 Wolves 2-0 Brentford Premier League 29 Oct 2022 Brentford 1-1 Wolves Premier League 22 Jan 2022 Brentford 1-2 Wolves Premier League 18 Sept 2021 Wolves 0-2 Brentford Premier League 3 Jan 2018 Wolves 3-0 Brentford Championship

Useful links