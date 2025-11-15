+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Friendlies
team-logoBrazil
team-logoSenegal
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Brazil vs Senegal Friendlies game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Brazil and Senegal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil and Senegal are set to clash in an intriguing international friendly match on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in London.

This fixture serves as an important opportunity for both teams to test their squads and tactics ahead of their upcoming competitive commitments. Historically, Senegal holds a slight edge in recent encounters, having won one of their last two meetings with Brazil, also earning a draw. Brazil, led by key attacking talents like Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior, will look to impose their skillful and possession-based style. 

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brazil vs Senegal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brazil vs Senegal kick-off time

crest
Friendlies - Friendlies

The match will be played on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Brazil vs Senegal lineups

BrazilHome team crest

4-2-2-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSEN
23
Ederson
4
Marquinhos
3
Gabriel
2
Eder Militao
6
Alex Sandro
10
Rodrygo
8
B. Guimaraes
5
Casemiro
20
Estevao
21
M. Cunha
7
Vinicius Junior
16
E. Mendy
19
M. Niakhate
24
A. Mendy
3
K. Koulibaly
14
I. Jakobs
5
I. Gueye
13
I. Ndiaye
26
P. Gueye
18
I. Sarr
17
P. Sarr
10
S. Mane

4-2-3-1

SENAway team crest

BRA
-Line up

Substitutes

SEN
-Line up

Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Brazil team news

Brazil will be missing influential midfielder Casemiro and goalkeeper Hugo Souza due to injuries, but their squad remains one of the deepest and most talented globally.

Players such as Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior carry the attacking threat. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field a strong lineup aiming to control the game and maintain their high standards of fluid attacking play.

Senegal team news

Senegal enters the match with a fully fit squad, free of major injury setbacks. Key players like Ismaïla Sarr and midfielder Pape Matar Sarr are expected to start, providing pace and creativity on the flanks and midfield.

Form

BRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

SEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRA

Last 2 matches

SEN

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

3

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

Useful links

