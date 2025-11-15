How to watch today's Brazil vs Senegal Friendlies game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brazil and Senegal are set to clash in an intriguing international friendly match on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in London.

This fixture serves as an important opportunity for both teams to test their squads and tactics ahead of their upcoming competitive commitments. Historically, Senegal holds a slight edge in recent encounters, having won one of their last two meetings with Brazil, also earning a draw. Brazil, led by key attacking talents like Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior, will look to impose their skillful and possession-based style.

How to watch Brazil vs Senegal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Brazil vs Senegal kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Brazil team news

Brazil will be missing influential midfielder Casemiro and goalkeeper Hugo Souza due to injuries, but their squad remains one of the deepest and most talented globally.

Players such as Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior carry the attacking threat. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field a strong lineup aiming to control the game and maintain their high standards of fluid attacking play.

Senegal team news

Senegal enters the match with a fully fit squad, free of major injury setbacks. Key players like Ismaïla Sarr and midfielder Pape Matar Sarr are expected to start, providing pace and creativity on the flanks and midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last 2 matches SEN 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Brazil 2 - 4 Senegal

Brazil 1 - 1 Senegal 3 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

