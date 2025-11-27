How to watch today's Brazil vs Italy U17 World Cup third-place play-off: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brazil U17 will face Italy U17 on Thursday at Aspire Zone - Pitch 7 in Doha, Qatar, in the FIFA U-17 World Cup third-place playoff match.

Brazil reached this stage after a 0-0 draw and a narrow penalty shootout loss to Portugal in the semifinals, while Italy lost 2-0 to Austria. Both teams have shown strong performances in the tournament.

Brazil U17 vs Italy U17 kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday at Aspire Zone - Pitch 7 in Doha, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil U17 team news

Brazil U17's key players include forward Dell, who has scored five goals in seven matches, and Ruan Pablo with two goals.

Midfielder Felipe Morais contributes in both attack and build-up play. The team has demonstrated strong attacking prowess and resilience throughout the tournament.

With no fresh injuries in the squad, they will be confident of cementing third place in the tournament.

Italy U17 team news

Italy have shown defensive solidity and sharp counterattacks ,leading to their strong tournament run.

They have a fully fit squad raring to go and will be hoping to deliver a good performance against Brazil to claim the third spot.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match ITA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Italy U17 0 - 2 Brazil U17 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

