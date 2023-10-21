Bradford will host Wrexham under the new management of Kevin Mcdonald after Mark Hughes was sacked after a shambolic start to their League Two campaign. The hosts have just five wins from their opening 13 games with four draws and four losses this season. Although two straight victories and two clean sheets could give them massive confidence before they face Wrexham.
Newly-promoted Wrexham are looking like a tough opposition as they are touted to receive promotion once again after a staggering start to life in League Two. Just three points behind league leaders Stockport, a win could see Wrexham climb to the pinnacle of the table depending on other results. Wrexham have won three games and drawn two in their previous five games in all competitions and could present a serious challenge to a struggling Bradford side.
Bradford vs Wrexham kick-off time
|Date:
|October 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10am EDT
|Venue:
|University of Bradford Stadium
The match between Bradford and Wrexham will be played at the University of Bradford Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 10am EDT.
How to watch Bradford vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams
The match will not be available to watch on TV in the US.
Team news & squads
Bradford team news
Bradford have one injury concern with Alex Pattison on the injury table while Matty Platt is suspended after picking up a series of yellow cards. The good news could be the return of Clarke Odour and Harry Chapman who are preparing to feature in the squad.
Bradford Predicted XI: Lewis; Halliday, Taylor, Stubbs, Ridehalgh; Gilliead, Smallwood; Pointon, Walker, Osadebe; Cook
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lewis, Doyle, Richardson
|Defenders:
|Taylor, Stubbs, Richards, Tomkinson, Kelly, Ridehalgh, Odour, Oyegoke, Halliday
|Midfielders:
|Rowe, Mcdonald, Osadebe, Chapman
|Forwards:
|Walker, Wilson, Pointon, Cook, Afoka, Gilliead, Tulloch, Smith, Oliver, Derbyshire
Wrexham team news
Andy Cannon is out suspended and will miss two more games with Wrexham alongside Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy who are nursing their respective injuries and will be sidelined.
Wrexham Predicted XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, O'Connell, Hayden, O'Connor, McClean; Evans, Jones, Lee; Mullin, Fletcher
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Boyle, Tozer, O'Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Hosannah
|Midfielders:
|Evans, O'Connor, Young, Jones, Davies, Cushion, Barnett, McClean, Lee
|Forwards:
|Waters, Fletcher, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff
Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have won one game a piece and played out three draws in their previous five encounters.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30 Aug 2023
|Wrexham 1-1 Bradford
|League Cup
|27 Jan 2008
|Wrexham 1-1 Bradford
|League Two
|25 Aug 2007
|Bradford 2-1 Wrexham
|League Two
|26 Dec 2004
|Bradford 1-1 Wrexham
|League One
|11 Sept 2004
|Wrexham 1-0 Bradford
|League One