How to watch today's Bournemouth vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bournemouth will host West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League match.

Bournemouth currently sit ninth in the league and are eager to rebound from a heavy 4-0 loss to Aston Villa. West Ham, struggling near the relegation zone in 18th place, come into the match boosted by back-to-back wins under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, aiming to continue this revival.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, DirecTV and Sling TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bournemouth vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Ben Gannon Doak, who was carried off after suffering a hamstring injury during Scotland’s memorable World Cup Qualifying win over Denmark, is expected to miss out on Saturday.

Tyler Adams remains a doubt for the weekend as he continues to recover from a concussion, which could open the door for Lewis Cook to step into the lineup.

West Ham team news

For West Ham, Lucas Paquetá collected his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the previous game and must now sit out through suspension. Midfielder Freddie Potts will also need to be checked after sustaining a dead leg.

Lukasz Fabianski, Dinos Mavropanos and Niclas Füllkrug are all facing late fitness tests, while Oliver Scarles is ruled out completely.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links