+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoBournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoWest Ham
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Bournemouth vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will host West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League match.

Bournemouth currently sit ninth in the league and are eager to rebound from a heavy 4-0 loss to Aston Villa. West Ham, struggling near the relegation zone in 18th place, come into the match boosted by back-to-back wins under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, aiming to continue this revival.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, DirecTV and Sling TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bournemouth vs West Ham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs West Ham lineups

BournemouthHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestWHU
1
D. Petrovic
4
C
L. Cook
3
A. Truffert
18
B. Diakite
5
M. Senesi
16
M. Tavernier
7
D. Brooks
22
E. Kroupi
8
A. Scott
12
T. Adams
9
Evanilson
23
A. Areola
25
J. Todibo
5
Igor Julio
3
M. Kilman
18
M. Fernandes
32
F. Potts
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
12
M. Diouf
20
C
J. Bowen
17
L. Guilherme
9
C. Wilson

3-4-3

WHUAway team crest

BOU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

WHU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bournemouth team news

Ben Gannon Doak, who was carried off after suffering a hamstring injury during Scotland’s memorable World Cup Qualifying win over Denmark, is expected to miss out on Saturday.

Tyler Adams remains a doubt for the weekend as he continues to recover from a concussion, which could open the door for Lewis Cook to step into the lineup.

West Ham team news

For West Ham, Lucas Paquetá collected his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the previous game and must now sit out through suspension. Midfielder Freddie Potts will also need to be checked after sustaining a dead leg.

Lukasz Fabianski, Dinos Mavropanos and Niclas Füllkrug are all facing late fitness tests, while Oliver Scarles is ruled out completely.

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

WHU

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement