How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Borussia Dortmund will host Villarreal on Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Dortmund currently ranks 14th in the Champions League standings with 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, while Villarreal sits 32nd, yet to win a match in this competition with 3 draws and 1 loss.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played on Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

The home side continue to deal with problems at the back, as both Niklas Süle and Ramy Bensebaini remain unavailable through injury.

Villarreal team news

Villarreal also travel with notable absentees.

Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes are ruled out. Manor Solomon is still recovering from a back issue and will not feature.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BVB Last 2 matches VIL 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 Villarreal

Borussia Dortmund 0 - 2 Villarreal 2 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

