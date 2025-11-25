+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoVillarreal
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will host Villarreal on Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Dortmund currently ranks 14th in the Champions League standings with 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, while Villarreal sits 32nd, yet to win a match in this competition with 3 draws and 1 loss. 

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played on Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal lineups

1
G. Kobel
28
A. Anselmino
3
W. Anton
4
C
N. Schlotterbeck
8
F. Nmecha
2
Y. Couto
27
K. Adeyemi
20
M. Sabitzer
10
J. Brandt
24
D. Svensson
9
S. Guirassy
1
L. Junior
8
C
J. Foyth
12
R. Veiga
23
S. Cardona
15
S. Mourino
17
T. Buchanan
16
T. Partey
18
P. Gueye
14
S. Comesana
19
N. Pepe
21
T. Oluwaseyi

  • N. Kovac

  • M. Garcia

Injuries and Suspended players

Borussia Dortmund team news

The home side continue to deal with problems at the back, as both Niklas Süle and Ramy Bensebaini remain unavailable through injury.

Villarreal team news

Villarreal also travel with notable absentees.

Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes are ruled out. Manor Solomon is still recovering from a back issue and will not feature.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 2 matches

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

2

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

