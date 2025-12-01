How to watch today's Bologna vs Cremonese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bologna will host Cremonese on Monday at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium for a Serie Amatch.

Bologna currently ranks fifth in the league, while Cremonese is 11th, setting up a contest between a top-tier and mid-table side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Cremonese online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Cremonese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match will be played on Monday at Renato Dall'Ara stadium, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Lorenzo De Silvestri, who was left out of the UEFA squad earlier in the campaign, is now eligible again, and Charalampos Lykogiannis also returns after serving his midweek suspension.

However, the hosts are still missing captain Remo Freuler and goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski through injury.

Cremonese team news

For Cremonese, Federico Bonazzoli remains their main threat in attack with four goals so far, and he is likely to line up alongside veteran striker Jamie Vardy.

Mikayil Faye will join Faris Moumbagna and Michele Collocolo as the absentees.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links