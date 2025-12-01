+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoBologna
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
team-logoCremonese
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Bologna vs Cremonese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Cremonese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna will host Cremonese on Monday at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium for a Serie Amatch. 

Bologna currently ranks fifth in the league, while Cremonese is 11th, setting up a contest between a top-tier and mid-table side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Cremonese online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bologna vs Cremonese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match will be played on Monday at Renato Dall'Ara stadium, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Bologna vs Cremonese Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

13
F. Ravaglia
22
C. Lykogiannis
29
L. De Silvestri
14
T. Heggem
41
M. Vitik
7
R. Orsolini
30
B. Dominguez
6
N. Moro
4
T. Pobega
21
J. Odgaard
9
S. Castro
1
E. Audero
15
M. Bianchetti
6
F. Baschirotto
24
F. Terracciano
33
A. Grassi
3
G. Pezzella
27
J. Vandeputte
38
W. Bondo
4
T. Barbieri
10
J. Vardy
90
F. Bonazzoli

3-5-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Nicola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bologna team news

Lorenzo De Silvestri, who was left out of the UEFA squad earlier in the campaign, is now eligible again, and Charalampos Lykogiannis also returns after serving his midweek suspension.

However, the hosts are still missing captain Remo Freuler and goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski through injury.

Cremonese team news

For Cremonese, Federico Bonazzoli remains their main threat in attack with four goals so far, and he is likely to line up alongside veteran striker Jamie Vardy.

Mikayil Faye will join Faris Moumbagna and Michele Collocolo as the absentees.

Form

BOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOL

Last 4 matches

CRE

1

Win

3

Draws

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
4/4

Standings

