+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
Aspmyra Stadion
team-logoJuventus
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Bodo/Glimt vs Juventus Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Bodo/Glimt and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bodowill host Juventus on Tuesday at Aspmyra Stadion in Norway in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Both clubs are struggling for form in the tournament, with Juventus sitting on three points from 4 games, while Bodo have earned just two points. This marks their first-ever competitive meeting. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bodo vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bodoe/Glimt vs Juventus kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Aspmyra Stadion

The match will be played on Tuesday at Aspmyra Stadion, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Bodoe/Glimt vs Juventus lineups

Bodoe/GlimtHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestJUV
12
N. Haikin
20
F. Sjoevold
5
H. Aleesami
15
F. Bjoerkan
4
O. Bjoertuft
19
S. Fet
7
C
P. Berg
26
H. Evjen
25
I. Maeaettae
9
K. Hoegh
11
O. Blomberg
1
M. Perin
6
L. Kelly
8
T. Koopmeiners
15
P. Kalulu
5
C
M. Locatelli
7
C. Conceicao
27
A. Cambiaso
17
V. Adzic
21
F. Miretti
22
W. McKennie
20
I. Openda

3-4-2-1

JUVAway team crest

BOD
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Knutsen

JUV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bodoe/Glimt team news

Bodo lost Jostein Gundersen to suspension following his late dismissal against Monaco.

Reserve striker Ola Brynhildsen is also sidelined with a knee injury, but aside from those absences, the club has the rest of the squad at their disposal.

Juventus team news

Although Juan Cabal and Lloyd Kelly have returned to the fold, the Bianconeri remain without Bremer.

Daniele Rugani has joined the injury list after picking up a muscle issue.

Form

BOD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement