How to watch today's Bodo/Glimt vs Juventus Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bodowill host Juventus on Tuesday at Aspmyra Stadion in Norway in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Both clubs are struggling for form in the tournament, with Juventus sitting on three points from 4 games, while Bodo have earned just two points. This marks their first-ever competitive meeting.

How to watch Bodo vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bodoe/Glimt vs Juventus kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Aspmyra Stadion

The match will be played on Tuesday at Aspmyra Stadion, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bodoe/Glimt team news

Bodo lost Jostein Gundersen to suspension following his late dismissal against Monaco.

Reserve striker Ola Brynhildsen is also sidelined with a knee injury, but aside from those absences, the club has the rest of the squad at their disposal.

Juventus team news

Although Juan Cabal and Lloyd Kelly have returned to the fold, the Bianconeri remain without Bremer.

Daniele Rugani has joined the injury list after picking up a muscle issue.

