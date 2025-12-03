How to watch today's Bochum vs Stuttgart DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bochum will host Stuttgart on Wednesday at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany, in a DFB Pokal Round of 16 match.

Bochum has advanced through earlier rounds with solid cup form (four goals scored, one clean sheet), while Stuttgart brings Bundesliga quality, but they are heading into this on the back of a defeat at the hands of Hamburg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bochum vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bochum vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bochum team news

Kevin Vogt is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in September and is expected to be unavailable for an extended spell.

Matus Bero, who has sat out the past four matches, is also set to remain out of contention.

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart, despite boasting more depth, have their own fitness concerns to navigate.

Ermedin Demirovic and Silas are both working their way back from injuries. Tiago Tomas and Dan-Axel Zagadou are also sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links