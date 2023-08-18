Boca Juniors vs Platense: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Platense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors are playing their opening fixture of the second-phase and the Argentine heavyweights will look to brush aside Platense in their own backyard.

Finishing in the seventh spot in the previous phase, Boca Juniors will have to overcome their adversities and prove themselves in the second round of the tournament.

Los Xeneizes have won four and drawn one in their previous five league encounters and would want to extend their streak in their clash against Platense.

Platense, on the other hand, rounded off their initial phase with a 1-1 draw against Gimnasia taking their points tally to 27 points as they finished off the campaign at the 17th spot. The Argentine side are winless in their four matches and have a daunting task lying in front of them, against a side they have failed to beat in their previous three meetings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Platense kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT Venue: Estadio Alberto José Armando



The two teams will lock horns at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando with kick-off at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Platense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch on TV or stream online but viewers can follow GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

The home side will miss the services of two crucial players with Argentine forwards Gonzalo Morales and Luca Langoni both tipped to sit out due to their respective injuries.

All eyes will be on Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani after the former PSG and Manchester United forward made a switch from Valencia to Argentina this summer. Cavani would be vying to register himself on the scoring sheet in Argentina as early as possible and rekindle his goal scoring touch in South America.

Boca Juniors Predicted XI: Romero; Advincula, Figal, Rojo, Fabra; Medina, Fernandez, Varela, Barco; Cavani, Merentiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Aranda, Roncaglio, Barco, Saracchi, Fabra, Sandez, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Rolon, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Gonzalez, Bullaude, Taborda Forwards: Cavani, Zeballos, Janson, Briasco, Merential, Benedetto, Orsini

Platense team news

The Squids don't have a fully fit squad up for selection with some crucial figures sidelined in the all-important clash. In defense, Platense will be without the services of Gonzalo Valdivia who has a Meniscal injury while right-back Raul Lozano is facing suspension after his red card in their previous match.

Captain Nicola Castro is tipped to sit out of the encounter after he picked up a knock and he'll will be accompanied by Argentine midfielder Franco Diaz who is also nursing an injury.

Star forward Mauro Quiroga will also miss the visit to Boca Juniors after a torn muscle with Ronaldo Martinez and Nicolas Servetto shouldering the goalscoring responsibilities.

Platense Predicted XI: Macagno; Zalazar, Jacquet, Vazquez, Pellegrino, Infante; Cacciabue, Rossi, Marcich; Martinez, Servetto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macagno, Blazquez, Sanchez Defenders: Jacquet, Vazquez, Suso, Pellegrino, Pignani, Infante, Morgantini, Asis Midfielders: Rossi, Cacciabue, Marcich Forwards: Ocampo, Ferreyra, Alonso, Gudino, Zalazar, Russo, Martinez, Servetto, Pellegrino, Zeineddin

Head-to-Head Record

Boca Juniors have won three out of three games played between the two sides and Platense would be vying for revenge in their next encounter.

Date Match Competition 20 February 2023 Boca Juniors 3-1 Platense Liga Profesional Argentina 7 August 2022 Platense 1-2 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 26 August 2021 Platense 1-3 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina

Useful links