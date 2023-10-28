Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Argentine champions Boca Juniors look to steady their ship in the second phase of Liga Profesional Argentina as they prepare to face Estudiantes at home.

After finishing at the summit last season, Boca Juniors rounded up the First Phase of Argentina's premier division in the seventh and have faltered in the second phase as well as they sit in the 10th spot in Group B. With just four games left before the curtains are drawn on the season, the Argentine heavyweights would be vying to sneak up the ladder with multiple wins. Group B of Liga Profesional Argentina is tightly packed with just five points separating Boca Juniors and Central Cordoba who are in the fourth spot. The Xeneize have lost just two games played in their own backyard as they once again prepare to put on a show in front of their own faithful.

Riding on a similar boat as their rivals, Estudiantes are also looking to steady their season after just accumulating nine points from their opening 10 encounters. The visitors have garnered just seven points from their previous five games and have a daunting task ahead of them.

The two sides will also face each other in the Copa Argentina semi-final but the two managers will be focussed on ending their respective domestic campaigns in the best possible way.

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Alberto José Armando



Boca Juniors will host Estudiantes at the Estadio Alberto José Armando with the two sides scheduled to kick start the game at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available for the viewers to watch on Paramount+, Fanatiz. fuboTV, and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will once again miss the services of Argentine defender Nicolas Figal. The former Inter Miami defender is suffering from a muscular problem and will be a long-term absentee for his side. Left winger Exequiel Zeballos is another name who's out injured after suffering from a cruciate ligament tear. Zeballos is set to return to training in January of next year.

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will once again feature on the bench as the Uruguayan has found it difficult to score in Argentina with just a single goal to his name this season.

Boca Juniors Predicted XI: Romero; Anselmino, Roncaglia, Valentini; Weigandt, Saralegui, Campuzano, Sarachhi; Briasco, Benedetto, Janson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Gigal, Valentini, Rojo, Valdez, Roncaglia, Barco, Saracchi, Fabra, Blondel, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Gonzalez, Bullaude, Taborda Forwards: Janson, Langoni, Briasco, Merentiel, Cavani, Benedetto

Estudiantes team news

Estudiantes' centre-back duo of Luciano Lollo and Federico Fernandez will miss the clash against Boca Juniors with the former suffering from Pubalgia while the latter recovering from a muscular problem.

Fernandez is scheduled to return to the camp next week while Lollo will feature with the side in the early weeks of December.

Pablo Piatti is another absentee for the visitors as he's nursing a cruciate ligament tear and will return to action next month itself.

Estudiantes Predicted XI: Andujar; Godoy, Nunez, Romero, Benedetti; Ascacibar, Rodriguez; Zuqui, Rollheiser, Sosa, Boselli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andujar, Sappa, Iacovich Defenders: Nunez, Romero, Guasone, Munoz, Benedetti, Godoy, Mancuso Midfielders: Ascacibar, Rodriguez, Pineiro, Zuqui, Sosa, Atum, Veron, Zapiola, Altamirano, Manyoma, Palavecino Forwards: Rollheiser, Godoy, Mendez, Carrillo, Boselli

Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five games between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, the former has emerged victorious on three occasions while the latter have won just twice.

Date Match Competition 16 Apr 2023 Boca Juniors 0-1 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina 25 Jul 2022 Boca Juniors 3-1 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina 14 Mar 2022 Estudiantes 0-1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 16 Aug 2021 Estudiantes 1-0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 16 Sept 2019 Boca Juniors 1-0 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina

