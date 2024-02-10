Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Defensa y Justicia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing clash in Group B of the Argentine Premier Division, Boca Juniors cross swords with Defensa y Justicia at the La Bombonera.

Boca Juniors have had a shaky start to the first phase of the new campaign as they have just one win and two draws from their opening two games. The heavyweights thundered two goals past Tigre during their last outing as they managed to get their first three points of the new season.

Defensa y Justicia are fourth in the table with two wins and one defeat in their opening three games as they are a point above Boca Juniors in the standings. The Argentine side won in a five-goal thriller against Sarmiento as a late brace from Gaston Tagoni helped them garner all three points.

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT Venue: La Bombonera

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Boca Juniors and Defensa y Justicia will be available to watch on Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Former Manchester United duo Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani are ruled out of the fixture because of a calf and muscle injury respectively.

The talismanic Uruguayan forward has had a rather shambolic campaign in Argentina and would want to shake off his issue and return to the side to prove his doubters wrong.

In Cavani's absence, Miguel Merentiel has stepped up for the Argentine powerhouses scoring in two out of three of Xeneize's opening encounters as he'll be vying to continue his purple patch in front of goal.

Exequiel Zeballos is also confined to the treatment room owing to a cruciate ligament tear as the Argentine prodigy is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Boca Juniors predicted XI: Romero; Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco; Advincula, P. Fernandez, Benitez, Zenon; Merentiel, Benedetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco, Di Lollo, Fabra, Saracchi, Weigandt, Advincula, Zenon Midfielders: Campuzano, P. Fernandez, Benitez, Saralegui, Ramirez, Bullaude Forwards: Merentiel, Benedetto, Janson, Briasco, Langoni

Defensa y Justicia team news

Defensa y Justicia have netted 2 goals per game this term and winger Gaston Togni could once again play a crucial role having scored three goals and giving one assist for his side.

The solitary player ruled out for the visitors is Kevin Gutierrez with the Argentine midfielder nursing a cruciate ligament tear keeping him out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

Defensa y Justicia predicted XI: Fiermarin; Tripichio, Aguilera, Mingo, Soto; J. Lopez, K. Lopez ; Alanis, Herrera, Togni; Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fiermarin, Bologna Defenders: Mingo, Zalazar, Aguilera, Marco, Calderon, Gimenez, Soto, Caceres, Tripichio Midfielders: Lopez, Romeo, Alnis, Molinas, Bogarin, Palavecino, Serrago Forwards: Togni, Zapata, Barbona, M. Sosa, E. Sosa, Fernandez, Godoy, Herrera

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Sept 2023 Defensa y Justicia 1-0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 7 Mar 2023 Boca Juniors 0-0 Defensa y Justicia Copa de la Liga Profesional playoff 22 Aug 2022 Defensa y Justicia 0-1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 11 May 2022 Boca Juniors 2-0 Defensa y Justicia Copa de la Liga Profesional 15 Sept 2021 Boca Juniors 0-0 Defensa y Justicia Superliga

