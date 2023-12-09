This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Ewood Park
How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the top half of the Championship table will lock horns as Blackburn Rovers welcome Leeds United to Ewood Park.

Blackburn's run of two consecutive victories came to a nasty end as bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday thundered three goals past them to win just the second game of their wretched campaign. With 28 points from 19 games, Blackburn are in the seventh spot as the home side looks to resurrect their sublime form after a heartbreaking defeat.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their previous five games with four victories and one draw. The former Premier League outfit defeated Middlesbrough in a five-goal thriller played out at Elland Road to take their points tally to 38 points as they look to mount more pressure on the two sides above them with a win on the road.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn vs Leeds kick-off time

Date:December 9, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 am EDT
Venue:Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers will host Leeds United at Ewood Park with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am EDT on 9 December 2023 in the US.

How to watch Blackburn vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture will not be available to watch on TV in the United States, but fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

Centre-back duo Hayden Carter and Dominic Hyam are sidelined due to their respective injuries while Joe Rankin-Costello is also confined to the treatment room because of a hamstring concern.

The home side has relied heavily on Sammie Szmodics who has been the biggest source of goals having netted 14 already.

Blackburn possible XI: Wahlstedt; Travis, Hill, Wharton, Pickering; Tronstad, A. Wharton; Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran; Leonard.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Wahlstedt, Pears, Hilton
Defenders:Hill, Gamble, Pickering, Brittain, Rankin-Costello
Midfielders:Travis, Garrett, A. Wharton, Tronstad, Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Bloxham, Dolan, Hedges
Forwards:Gallagher, Ennis, Markanday, Telalovic, Leonard

Leeds team news

The left-back and right-back pairing of Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Stuart Dallas are prepared to miss out on the fixture. Hjelde has an undisclosed injury while Dallas is recovering from a femoral fracture ruling the duo out.

Dan James scored the opener in Leeds' victory last time and the former Manchester United forward is touted to feature ahead of Italian prodigy Wilfried Gnonto.

Crysencio Summerville added to his tally with another strike against Middlesbrough alongside Joel Piroe with the duo leading the club's goalscoring charts with eight goals as they'll shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility once again.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Ampadu, Kamara; Gnonto, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
Defenders:Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Hjelde, Spence, Ayling, Dallas
Midfielders:Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Shackleton, Gyabi, Bate, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29 Jul 2021Blackburn 1-1 LeedsClub Friendlies
4 Jul 2020Blackburn 1-3 LeedsChampionship
9 Nov 2019Leeds 2-1 BlackburnChampionship
26 Dec 2018 Leeds 3-2 BlackburnChampionship
20 Oct 2018Blackburn 2-1 LeedsChampionship

