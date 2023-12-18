Birmingham City vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

EFL Championship leaders Leicester City cross swords with a struggling Birmingham City side at the St. Andrews' Stadium.

Birmingham City ended their run of three winless games with a 1-0 victory against Cardiff City but with 26 points from 21 games, the English side are struggling in the bottom half of the table. The second-tier outfit will have to produce some wins if they have to rise up in the table.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League after a shambolic campaign but they have been a class apart in the 2023/24 EFL Championship campaign. With 17 wins and just three losses this season, Leicester City are tied on points with Ipswich Town and could take a three point lead over them with a game in hand over their rivals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Birmingham vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: December 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City will welcome Leicester City at the St. Andrew's Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Birmingham vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship League fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Jay Stansfield hobbled off the pitch in the last knockings of the game against Cardiff but Wayne Rooney has assured that the English forward will lead the forward battery once again.

Cody Dramey (ankle) and Ethan Laird (hip) are ruled out of the fixture and will only return after the turn of the year.

Birmingham City predicted XI: Ruddy; Aiwu, Sanderson, Roberts, Buchanan; Bielik, Sunjic, James; Dembele, Bacuna, Stansfield

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Mayo Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon

Leicester team news

Jamie Vardy is on course to miss his third game on the trot due to his knee concern while Callum Doyle and Harry Souttar are confined in the treatment room due to injury.

Harry Winks, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will start in the Foxes' engine room as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and Ipswich.

Leicester City predicted XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Justin; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi, Iheanacho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Souttar, Coady, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Mar 2020 Leicester 1-0 Birmingham FA Cup 1 Aug 2015 Birmingham 2-3 Leicester Club Friendlies 29 Jan 2014 Birmingham 1-2 Leicester Championship 24 Aug 2013 Leicester 3-2 Birmingham Championship 13 Apr 2013 Leicester 2-2 Birmingham Championship

Useful links