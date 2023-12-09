How to watch the Süper Lig match between Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top of the table clash in the Super Lig, leaders Fenerbahce travel to the Tüpraş Stadyumu to cross swords with third-placed Besiktas.

Besiktas are currently far behind Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the table with 11 points separating the home side from the summit. Their stalemate against Ankaragucu put a halt on their two game winning run as Besiktas are vying to bridge the gap between the two Turkish heavyweights. A win in their own backyard would surely help them reduce the difference and also mount pressure on the leaders.

After missing out on the Turkish crown by eight points in the 2022/23 Super Lig campaign, Fenerbahce have kick-started this season in sublime form as they currently lead the Turkish pack. Level on points with reigning champions Galatasaray, the visitors would want to continue their winning streak of two games with another win on Saturday.

Beşiktaş vs Fenerbahçe kick-off time

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT Venue: Tüpraş Stadyumu

Besiktas will welcome Fenerbahce to the Tüpraş Stadyumu with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Beşiktaş vs Fenerbahçe online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream online in the USA but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Beşiktaş team news

Omar Colley hobbled off the pitch in their previous Super Lig encounter and could find it difficult to come back into the matchday squad.

The home side have a long list of absentees with Tayyib Talha Sanuc and Emrecan Uzunhan nursing ACL injuries, Arthur Masuaku healing from a thigh problem and Valentin Rosier ruled because of foot injury.

While the duo of Milot Rashica and Arda Kilic are touted to return in 2024 from their respective knocks.

Besiktas predicted XI: Gunok; Meras, Amartey, Uysal, Bulut; Hadziahmetovic; Muleka, Fernandes, Ucan, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Aboubakar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Destanoglu, Gunak, Baytekin, Yuvakuran Defenders: Amartey, Bailly, Uysal, Bulut, Bingol Midfielders: Onana, Fernandes, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ucan, Tiknaz Forwards: Zaynutdinov, Rebic, Muleka, Ghezzal, Tosun, Kilicsoy, Delibas, Aboubakar

Fenerbahçe team news

Fenerbahce's absentee list constitutes of Lincoln who has a knee problem and Serdar Aziz who is recovering from an ankle injury.

The game could come too soon for Alexander Djiku who has recently recovered from a lower-body issue and will need time to return to match fitness.

Luan Peres and Joshua King are a touch-and-go for the fixture with their situation tipped to be assessed before kick-off.

Fenerbahce predicted XI: Livakovic; Kadioglu, Akaydin, Oosterwolde, Osayi-Samuel; Crespo, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Kahveci; Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Djiku, Osayi-Samuel, Yuksek, Akcicek, Oosterwolde, Akaydin, Muldur, Kadioglu Midfielders: Yuksek, Fred, Elmaz, Crespo, Yandas, Szymanski Forwards: Kent, Tadic, King, Dzeko, Kahveci, Batshuayi, Nayir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 Apr 2023 Fenerbahce 2-4 Besiktas Super Lig 2 Oct 2022 Besiktas 0-0 Fenerbahce Super Lig 8 May 2022 Besiktas 1-1 Fenerbahce Super Lig 19 Dec 2021 Fenerbahce 2-2 Besiktas Super Lig 21 Mar 2021 Besiktas 1-1 Fenerbahce Super Lig

